Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's Champions League clash between PSG and Bayern Munich.

There is a heavyweight storm brewing in the Champions League as defending champions Paris Saint-Germain look to achieve something that no other team in Europe has managed this season - beat Bayern Munich.

Both teams boast perfect records in the Champions League, winning all three of their opening matches - both also boast the joint-best g

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to follow the Premier League contest.

What time does PSG vs. Bayern Munich kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 8pm local time on Tuesday evening.

Where is PSG vs. Bayern Munich being played?

Tuesday's game will take place at the iconic Parc des Princes, which has a capacity of 48,229.

Their last meeting at the ground took place in February 2023, with the German giants going on to win the match 1-0 thanks to a Kingsley Coman goal.

In fact, Bayern have won their last three visits to Paris - all three ending in 1-0 victories.

How to watch PSG vs. Bayern Munich in the UK

TV channels

PSG's clash with Bayern Munich will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 for viewers in the UK.

The channel can be found on number 409 for EE/BT TV subscribers, 528 for those on Virgin Media and 411 for Sky customers.

Online streaming

Fans can also catch the action on TNT Sports' Discovery+ streaming platform, which can be accessed on devices such as games consoles, phones and laptops.

A Discovery+ sports subscription costs £30.99 per month.

Highlights

The TNT Sports YouTube channel will upload match highlights shortly after full time, and the best of the action will also be available to view on the TNT Sports website.

During the game, the broadcaster's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account will post notable moments - such as goals and red cards - as and when they happen.

PSG vs. Bayern Munich: What's the story?

There is a lot of hype and anticipation ahead of this one, and it is easy to see why.

Arguably the two best teams in Europe right now, PSG head into this game as the defending Champions League winners, and they will be looking to underline their credentials.

The Parisians have shockingly lost their last three home games against Bayern, though ending that run will be far easier said than done considering the unbelievable run of results which the Bavarians have been on.

Vincent Kompany's side have won all their competitive games since the start of the season, demolishing near enough every team which has stood in their way.

Bayern have scored three or more goals in 13 of their last 14 games, with the odd one out being a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the recent Der Klassiker.

The Bavarians have not tasted Champions League glory in five years, and they will be looking to send a statement to the rest of the competition with a win over the defending champions.