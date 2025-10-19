Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Championship clash between Hull City and Leicester City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to extend an eight-match unbeaten run in the Championship and break into the top three, Leicester City will travel to the MKM Stadium to take on Hull City on Saturday.

The hosts climbed up to 10th spot in England's second tier with a second straight victory at the weekend, while the visitors fell further from the automatic promotion spots in a home draw.

Match preview

Hull City return to action at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday hoping to make it three straight Championship wins for the first time in over a year, having continued an encouraging start to life under Sergej Jakirovic on Saturday.

He took charge in the summer, after the Tigers only avoided relegation to England's third tier on goal difference last time around, and oversaw an improved start, as the Yorkshire outfit headed into the October international break on 12 points from nine matches.

That culminated in a 1-0 home victory over Sheffield United, before Jakirovic's men picked up where they left off on their return from the break on Saturday, visiting Birmingham City and leaving with all three points from a 3-2 victory thanks to a Jack Robinson own goal and goals from Regan Slater and Joe Gelhardt.

Saturday's meeting was indicative of the Tigers' campaign thus far, as they now sit 10th with only leaders Coventry City topping their tally of 17 goals scored while only basement side Sheffield Wednesday have conceded more than the 18 goals they have shipped.

Still, with plenty of positives to take from their first 10 outings and now sitting in the top half of England's second tier, Hull City will bid to make it three three-point hauls on the bounce on Saturday to further improve their standing.

The visitors, meanwhile, head to the MKM Stadium hoping to narrow their gap to the division's top two, after extending an unbeaten streak at the weekend.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League last time around, Leicester City set out to make an immediate return this year under the new management of Marti Cifuentes, and they currently find themselves fourth with 17 points on the board from 10 matches.

While the Foxes have only lost one of those games, a trip to Preston North End in mid-August, they have also managed just four victories alongside sharing the points in five draws.

Four of those came consecutively in September, and after heading into the October break with a 3-1 triumph over Swansea City, Cifuentes's men failed to make it back-to-back wins on their return, hosting Portsmouth on Saturday and seeing the game end at a goal apiece having led through Aaron Ramsey and been pegged back by a John Swift leveller.

Now sitting fourth after 10 Championship games, trailing Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Coventry City by one, four and five points respectively, Leicester City will be keen to extend their run with a sequence of victories on Tuesday to improve their top-two claim.

Hull City Championship form:

DWLDWW

Leicester City Championship form:

DDDDWD

Team News

Hull City remain unable to call on John Lundstram, Bachir Belloumi and Eliot Matazo due to injuries, while Brandon Williams is not yet fit to feature.

Sergej Jakirovic may opt to field an unchanged starting XI from Saturday's away win, with third scorer Joe Gelhardt bound to keep his place in support of front man Oli McBurnie, who has shone and netted six Championship goals since his summer arrival.

David Akintola and Kyle Joseph should again complete the attack despite competition from Matt Crooks and Liam Millar, while Regan Slater and Amir Hadziahmetovic will continue their partnership in front of the back four in Lundstram's absence.

Leicester City are unable to call on defender Harry Souttar and winger Stephy Mavididi, as they remain confined to the treatment room.

Jordan James has been a key man since his loan arrival from Rennes and should again join Harry Winks in the middle of their 4-2-3-1 setup despite competition from Oliver Skipp, while changes are more likely to come in attack.

Abdul Fatawu is bound to continue on the wing as their main attacking threat, having managed three goals so far this season, while Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Jordan Ayew and Patson Daka will compete to come in after Aaron Ramsey, Julian Carranza and 16-year-old Jeremy Monga got the nod against Portsmouth.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Coyle, Egan, Hughes, Giles; Slater, Hadziahmetovic; Gelhardt, Joseph, Akintola; McBurnie

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Pereira, Vestergaard, Faes, Thomas; James, Winks; Fatawu, Ramsey, De Cordova-Reid; Carranza

We say: Hull City 1-2 Leicester City

Hull City games are often high-scoring at both ends of the pitch, and we see Leicester City having the quality to come away with all three points despite the hosts picking up momentum.

Cifuentes's side have not blown teams away going forward so far this term, but they should fancy themselves against a leaky Tigers back line.

