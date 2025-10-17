Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Celta Vigo's search for their first La Liga victory of the 2025-26 campaign will continue on Sunday when they welcome Real Sociedad to Balaidos Stadium.

The hosts are down in 16th spot in the La Liga table, picking up six points from their opening eight matches, while Real Sociedad are 19th, with the Basque team only collecting five points from their first eight games.

Match preview

Celta have proven to be difficult to beat this season, but they are yet to taste victory in La Liga in 2025-26, sharing the points in six of their eight matches and suffering two defeats.

The Sky Blues have managed to triumph in the Europa League, recording a 2-1 victory over PAOK at the start of the month, and their last draw in La Liga was a positive one, holding Atletico Madrid to a 1-1.

Claudio Giraldez's side finished seventh in La Liga last season to qualify for the Europa League, but they need to find that winning formula in order to be challengers for Europe again this term.

Celta are currently seven points behind sixth-placed Sevilla, but the fact they are proving difficult to beat is a positive, and a victory over Real Sociedad could act a springboard for their campaign.

The Sky Blues did the double over Real Sociedad in La Liga last season, including a 2-0 success on home soil, so they will be eyeing a third straight success over the Basque team in this match.

Real Sociedad finished 11th in Spain's top flight last season, which was a huge disappointment, and it has been a tough start to the 2025-26 campaign for Sergio Francisco's side.

The Basque side have a record of one win, two draws and five defeats from their eight matches, with five points leaving them in 19th spot in the table, level on points with basement side Mallorca.

La Real's only win of the season actually came at home to Mallorca on September 24, but they have since been beaten by Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano, losing 1-0 at home to the latter last time out.

Real Sociedad have not played outside of Spain's top flight since 2009-10, so it would be a shock if the White and Blues were relegated this term, especially considering that they finished fourth in 2022-23.

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

DDDDLD

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

DDLLWD

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

LLLWLL

Team News

Celta have doubts over the fitness of both Williot Swedberg and Mihailo Ristic for the La Liga contest.

Head coach Giraldez could make two changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Atletico last time out, with Swedberg potentially being replaced by Iago Aspas, while Bryan Zaragoza could come in for Ferran Jutgla.

However, there will again be a spot in the final third of the field for Borja Iglesias, who has scored four times in eight appearances for Celta at the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

As for Real Sociedad, Orri Oskarsson remains on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

Aritz Elustondo is also expected to miss out with a rib injury, while Inaki Ruperez is a long-term absentee due to a knee problem, so the Basque outfit could be without three players on Sunday.

Mikel Oyarzabal has been in action for Spain during the international break, and he will again lead the line, with the 28-year-old bidding to add to the two goals and one assist that he has contributed in La Liga this term.

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Rodriguez, Starfelt, Alonso; Carreira, Rodriguez, Moriba, Mingueza; Aspas, Iglesias, Zaragoza

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Caleta-Car, Gomez; Guedes, Mendez, Gorrotxategi, Soler, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal

We say: Celta Vigo 0-0 Real Sociedad

The draw specialists could strike again here; Real Sociedad cannot afford another defeat, and we are expecting the Basque outfit to battle their way to a point in a goalless draw on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email