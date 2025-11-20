Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Alaves and Celta Vigo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Deportivo Alaves will take on Celta Vigo at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on Saturday afternoon in La Liga as both sides look to regain momentum following the international break.

The hosts aim to consolidate their top-half position, while Celta continue their push to climb further away from the bottom half of the table.

Match preview

With the international break now behind them, Deportivo Alaves return to action hoping to build on a respectable start to the campaign as they enter matchday 13.

Alaves sit 10th in the table with 15 points, having recorded four wins, three draws and five defeats.

Their season has been built on defensive solidity - they have conceded just 11 goals, one of the lowest tallies in La Liga - although they have scored the same number, leaving them with a neutral goal difference.

After finishing 15th last season with 42 points under Eduardo Coudet, there has been noticeable improvement, but much still needs to be refined if they are to secure a top-half finish this time around.

The Babazorros head into this match after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Girona before the break and have won two of their last five games in all competitions.

Their home form, however, remains a strong foundation - three wins from their last six matches at Mendizorroza and returning to familiar surroundings could help spark another positive run.

Celta Vigo, meanwhile, enter the weekend 13th with 13 points (two wins, seven draws and three defeats).

Claudio Giraldez’s side are coming off a frantic 4-2 home loss to Barcelona - their third league defeat of the campaign.

While they have not been spectacular, their seven draws underline their ability to frustrate teams and stay competitive, even against stronger opponents.

Encouragingly, they have found attacking rhythm, scoring 12 goals in their last five matches, but defensive frailties remain a concern.

Celta have conceded in every league match this season, an issue that could be exposed against an Alaves team that thrives on discipline and structure.

Even so, Celta have won five of their last six matches in all competitions, a run that should give Giraldez’s side confidence heading into this trip.

They will also like their chances historically - Celta have won six of the last 10 meetings between the teams, with Alaves winning two and the other two ending level.

Alaves La Liga form:

LWDLWL

Alaves form (all competitions):

WDLWWL

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

LDDWWL

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

WWWWWL

Team News

Alaves will be without Nikola Maras, who remains sidelined with a ligament injury and has no clear return date.

Lucas Boye returns from suspension after serving a ban against Girona, having been sent off for two yellow cards in the previous league win over Espanyol.

Nahuel Tenaglia and Victor Parada should anchor the defence, while Carles Alena and Antonio Blanco are expected to control midfield duties.

For Celta Vigo, Williot Swedberg remains unavailable, and Hugo Alvarez is a major doubt due to physical discomfort.

However, the visitors received a huge boost with the return of Javi Rueda - a breakout performer this season with a goal and three assists.

His comeback provides Giraldez with valuable tactical flexibility and frees Iago Aspas to operate with greater attacking freedom.

Carlos Dominguez is ruled out with an ankle injury as Celta aim to push further up the table.

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Castro, Tenaglia, Parada, Enriquez; Calebe, Blanco, Suarez, Alena; Martinez, Boye

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Alonso, Starfelt, Fernandez; Rueda, Moriba, Sotelo, Mingueza; Duran, Iglesias, Jutgla

We say: Alaves 1-2 Celta Vigo

Celta’s sharp attacking form and renewed confidence, having won five of their last six matches across all competitions, should give them the edge in this clash.

Alaves have been solid at times, but their inconsistency at both ends of the pitch makes them vulnerable to a Celta side that are finally finding rhythm. We are backing the visitors to claim a 2-1 victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



