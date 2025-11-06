Preview:Girona vs Alaves - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Girona and Alaves, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Alaves will be aiming to make it three wins in a row in all competitions when they continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Girona at Estadi Montilivi on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors are currently eighth in the La Liga table, picking up 15 points from their first 11 matches of the season, while Girona are bottom of the division, claiming only seven points from 11 games.

Match preview

Girona have struggled this term, boasting a record of one win, four draws and six defeats from their 11 La Liga matches, which has left them at the bottom of the division on seven points.

The Catalan outfit's first league win of the campaign came at home to Valencia on October 4, and they also beat Constancia 3-2 in the Copa del Rey at the end of October, but Michel's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 defeat at Getafe.

Girona finished 16th in La Liga last term after claiming third in 2023-24, and the early indications are that it could be a tough campaign for the White and Reds, with a relegation battle possible.

The Catalan team have picked up seven of their nine league points at home this season, and they will be welcoming an Alaves outfit that have four points to show from their first five away games of the campaign.

Girona have won 13 and lost 10 of their previous 29 matches against Alaves, including a 1-0 defeat in the corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign.

Alaves have had an impressive start to the 2025-26 campaign, picking up 15 points from their 11 matches, which has left them in eighth spot in the table, only three points behind sixth-placed Espanyol.

The Blue and Whites will enter this match off the back of successive wins, recording a 7-0 victory over Deportivo Getxo in the first round of the Copa del Rey before beating Espanyol 2-1 in La Liga last time out.

Eduardo Coudet's side finished 15th in La Liga last season, so there is room for improvement this term, and they will be aiming to finish in the top eight at this level for the first time since 2002.

Alaves were 1-0 winners over Girona when the two teams last locked horns towards the end of the 2024-25 La Liga campaign, but two of their last four meetings in Spain's top flight have been won by the Catalan team.

Girona La Liga form:

DDWLDL

Girona form (all competitions):

DWLDWL

Alaves La Liga form:

DLWDLW

Alaves form (all competitions):

LWDLWW

Team News

Girona will be without the services of Juan Carlos, Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Frances through injury, while David Lopez will need to be assessed before a decision is made on his fitness.

Vladyslav Vanat has scored three times in nine appearances for the Catalan outfit since his arrival, and the 23-year-old is again in line to feature in the final third of the field this weekend.

There should also be a start in a deeper area for Azzedine Ounahi, who has netted twice in six appearances this term, while Viktor Tsygankov is expected to feature in a wide position for the Catalan side.

As for Alaves, Jon Pacheco remains on the sidelined due to a shoulder problem, and he is facing a battle to return to the field before the winter break in Spain.

Lucas Boye will also definitely be missing for the visitors, with the striker sent off against Espanyol last time out, and his absence is expected to open the door for Carlos Vicente to come into the side.

Mariano Diaz, Abde Rebbach and Jon Guridi are also among the attacking options for Coudet, with the manager having some decisions to make when it comes to the final third of the field.

Girona possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Martinez, Reis, Blind, Moreno; Tsygankov, Ounahi, Witsel, Martin, Roca; Vanat

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Jonny, Tenaglia, Parada, Enriquez; Blanco; Calebe, Suarez, Alena; Vicente, Martinez

We say: Girona 1-1 Alaves

Girona have been much stronger at home this season than away, while Alaves have only won one of their five league matches on their travels this term, so we are expecting the points to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

