Preview: Atalanta BC vs Torino - prediction, team news, lineups

With four wins from their last five Serie A matches, Atalanta BC will try to prolong that positive trend on Saturday evening, when they play host to Torino.

While La Dea started 2026 by beating two potential top-four rivals, mid-table Toro head to Bergamo on the back of a midweek defeat.

Match preview

Continuing their mid-season revival, Atalanta made light of losing their star striker at the last minute by beating Bologna in Serie A’s midweek round of fixtures.

Gianluca Scamacca’s late withdrawal saw Nikola Krstovic called into La Dea’s starting XI, and the latter promptly scored both goals at Stadio Dall’Ara.

Another victory took Atalanta above their hosts in the standings, occupying seventh place at the campaign’s halfway stage.

Previously, Raffaele Palladino’s much-improved side had beaten Chelsea, Cagliari, Genoa and Roma, only losing to Scudetto favourites Inter Milan since early December.

A team transformed following Palladino's arrival, the Nerazzurri are now close behind Serie A’s top six, while they are well set for a place in the Champions League knockout phase and have already reached the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Next up, they will reconvene with Torino, who they defeated 3-0 at Stadio Olimpico Grande in September - another game in which hit-and-miss Krstovic bagged a brace.

© Imago

Until suffering a setback on Wednesday evening, Torino had also started to turn around their sub-par start to the season, recently posting three wins from four league games.

However, after beating Hellas Verona 3-0 to start the year in fine style, Toro were then unpicked by mid-table rivals Udinese, losing 2-1 on home turf.

Having conceded twice after the break, they hit back with a late strike from Cesare Casadei, but that was ultimately not quite enough.

Sitting 12th in the table, Marco Baroni’s men are consistently inconsistent, mixing up several clean sheets with leaky defensive displays.

A total of 30 goals shipped from 19 Serie A fixtures tells the tale, and Torino fans have been quick to air their frustration, frequently calling for change at the top.

Yet, the Granata have accrued one more point on their travels than in Turin, so they could take something back home from Bergamo.

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

L W W L W W

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

W W W L W W

Torino Serie A form:

L W W L W L

Team News

© Imago

Though Scamacca missed out on meeting Bologna, the Italy star should recover from a flexor problem in time to take part this weekend.

That could mean midweek hero Krstovic returning to the bench, as Atalanta tend not to play two out-and-out-strikers.

While Sead Kolasinac may also return, wing-backs Raoul Bellanova and Mitchel Bakker remain unavailable; Ademola Lookman and Odilon Kossounou are still away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Torino will travel to Lombardy without Ivan Ilic and long-term absentee Perr Schuurs, and it remains to be seen whether Marcus Pedersen can overcome a knock.

Experienced centre-back Adam Masina is still at AFCON, while Casadei must serve a suspension for accumulated yellow cards.

Set to feature in the final third, Giovanni Simeone and Nikola Vlasic have been Toro's top scorers this season, each netting five league goals.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Bernasconi; De Ketelaere, Sulemana; Scamacca

Torino possible starting lineup:

Paleari; Tameze, Maripan, Coco; Aboukhlal, Anjorin, Ilkhan, Vlasic, Lazaro; Adams, Simeone

We say: Atalanta BC 2-1 Torino

Having finally found their old form after several months of struggle, Atalanta should keep that momentum building.

Torino's leaky back line surely cannot deny La Dea, so they will suffer back-to-back defeats in less than a week.

