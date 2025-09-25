Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Preston North End and Bristol City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Preston North End play host to Bristol City on Saturday afternoon with both teams having the opportunity to strengthen their position in the top five of the Championship table.

While both teams sit on the same points, these clubs experienced contrasting fortunes in their last outings.

Match preview

After last season's near-miss with relegation, Preston fans would not have been optimistic about a promotion push in 2025-26, yet there are early signs that they could cause a surprise.

Eleven points have been accumulated from their opening six games, only suffering defeat by a 1-0 scoreline at Portsmouth during that period.

Since then, a 2-2 draw has been posted against Middlesbrough in a game where Preston twice led, but they returned to winning ways last time out with a 1-0 victory at Derby County.

A first-half goal from Alfie Devine made the difference at Pride Park, Preston netting just their seventh strike in six league fixtures this season.

The goals of Milutin Osmajic, who has three in four starts, will prove key going forward, but the all-round creativity of Devine in Paul Heckingbottom's 3-5-2 system may prove equally invaluable at a time when Preston boast the joint-third defensive record in the division.

Prior to last weekend, the momentum may have been with Bristol City courtesy of a five-match unbeaten streak in the Championship under Gerhard Struber.

Twelve goals had been scored in the process with Struber delivering the attacking brand of football that was promised, yet it was exploited by a winless Oxford United outfit at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

Gary Rowett's side opened up a two-goal lead before half time and ultimately could not be caught as Bristol City succumbed to a 3-1 reverse.

As the second top goalscorers in the division, there is still plenty for Struber to be positive about, yet there may now be a realisation that a greater balance needs to be found.

Nevertheless, the trio of Scott Twine, Anis Mehmeti and Emil Riis are the top attacking trio in the league, contributing an outstanding 10 goals and five assists between them in just six matches.

Preston North End Championship form:

D W W L D W

Preston North End form (all competitions):

W W L L D W

Bristol City Championship form:

W D D W W L

Bristol City form (all competitions):

D D L W W L

Team News

Barring any fitness issues, Preston may line up with the same starting XI from the Derby win.

Lewis Dobbin already has a goal and assist to his name from 152 minutes since joining from Aston Villa and should remain in attack ahead of Daniel Jebbison.

Seven of the squad have started all six of Preston's league matches.

Bristol City defender Rob Atkinson is battling to shake off the issue that forced him off after 15 minutes against Oxford, Struber currently hopeful that the centre-back can feature.

Max Bird is unlikely to return due to a calf injury, something which may tempt Struber into selecting the same XI if Atkinson passes a fitness test.

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes; Valentin, Devine, Whiteman, McCann, Small; Dobbin, Osmajic

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Vyner, Dickie, Atkinson; Sykes, Knight, Randell, McCrorie; Twine, Mehmeti; Riis

We say: Preston North End 2-1 Bristol City

Although these clubs have made fast starts to the campaign, the momentum is very much with the home side. Taking that into consideration, we are predicting a win for Heckingbottom's side as they bid to remain as one of the surprise packages of the division.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email