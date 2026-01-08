Portsmouth vs. Arsenal: How to watch FA Cup third-round tie, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 08 Jan 2026 14:30 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 17:13

Premier League leaders Arsenal are preparing to travel to the South Coast to face Championship outfit Portsmouth in the third round of the FA Cup.

The two teams meet for the first time since March 2020 when the Gunners claimed a 2-0 away win over Pompey in the FA Cup fifth round en route to winning the prestigious trophy.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Portsmouth vs. Arsenal kick off?

Portsmouth vs. Arsenal will kick off at 14:00 UK time on Sunday.

This FA Cup tie is one of eight taking place on the same day, with the likes of Manchester United, West Ham United and Leeds United among those also in action.

Where is Portsmouth vs. Arsenal being played?

This FA Cup tie will take place at Portsmouth home stadium Fratton Park, which holds a capacity of 21,100 spectators.

Portsmouth have failed to win any of their last 12 home encounters wit Arsenal in all competitions since a thrilling 5-4 triumph in the old Division One back in March 1958.

How to watch Portsmouth vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Portsmouth vs. Arsenal will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and Discovery+ in the UK.

TNT Sports 1 is available on channel 408 for BT/EE TV customers, 410 for Sky subscribers and 527 for Virgin Media viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Portsmouth and Arsenal.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Highlights from the third round of the FA Cup will be shown on BBC One's Match of the Day show, which is scheduled to begin at 10.30 on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Portsmouth and Arsenal?

Few will argue against the fact that Arsenal will be prioritising Premier League glory this season, but the FA Cup remains a special competition for the Gunners, who have won a record 14 times and are bidding to triumph again for the first time since 2020.

Mikel Arteta will likely rotate his team on Sunday, but his in-form Arsenal side - who have won seven games in a row at the time of writing - will still be regarded as firm favourites to beat their lower-league counterparts.

Portsmouth have special memories of their own in the FA Cup, as they have lifted the prestigious trophy twice in their history, last doing so in 2008 under former boss Harry Redknapp.

John Mousinho is the main in charge of Pompey at present and he is keen to see his team bounce back from a disappointing 5-0 defeat at Bristol City last time out, a result that leaves them 21st in the Championship and just one point above the relegation zone.