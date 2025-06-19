Who is Rodrigo Mora? Porto’s rising star

Porto’s 18-year-old prodigy Rodrigo Mora is set to shine at the FIFA Club World Cup. With a €70m release clause and growing international attention, the Portuguese midfielder could attract major European clubs.

Porto’s 18-year-old prodigy Rodrigo Mora is set to shine at the FIFA Club World Cup. With a €70m release clause and growing international attention, the Portuguese midfielder could attract major European clubs.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder was promoted to the first team last European season, and has quickly become one of the main attacking threats for the Dragons. Now, Mora will have the chance to demonstrate his full potential on the global stage. Regarded as one of the most promising talents of his generation, the Portuguese midfielder already has a €70m release clause.

Who is Rodrigo Mora?

Mora joined Porto’s youth academy at under-10 level and has stood out ever since, progressing rapidly through the ranks to reach the senior squad.

Known for his tactical intelligence and sharp movement off the ball, Mora joined the Dragons’ B team in January 2023. At just 15 years, 8 months and 10 days old, he became the youngest Porto player ever to debut in a professional match.

His strong performances in Portugal’s second division earned him a first professional contract. Mora also made an impact in European youth competitions, as well as for Portugal’s youth national teams.

By the 2024-25 season, Porto deemed him ready for the first team. The decision was quickly justified, as Mora earned a regular place in the starting XI.

Rodrigo Mora for Porto in 2024-25 (via SofaScore):

• Appearances: 28 (18 starts)



• Goals: 10 – second-highest scorer for Porto in Liga Portugal



• Assists: 4



• Average shots per game in Liga Portugal: 1.9 – third-best in the squad

Mora’s Club World Cup could spark interest from top clubs

Standing at just 1.68m, the Portuguese midfielder is not afraid to take on defenders in one-on-one situations. Initially a left-winger, Mora thrives when drifting inside to create chances.

Despite his youth, he has already received a senior call-up for Portugal for the Nations League finals. Although he has yet to make his debut, the Porto academy graduate is expected to become a regular feature for the national team.

Mora heads into the Club World Cup with strong form and high expectations. Last month, he extended his contract with Porto until June 2030, with an increased release clause to protect the club’s investment.

Manager Martin Anselmi, who handed Mora his first-team opportunity in February, has not hidden his admiration. Speaking in a recent press conference, the Argentine coach praised the teenager’s maturity and talent.

"He is a boy who listens. It is not easy to be his age, to do what he does, while everyone around him is inflating his ego, and still show the humility he has. Life changes overnight, and now he carries the responsibility of leading Porto's attack."

This article was originally published on Trivela.