A look at what to expect from the Club World Cup fixture between Palmeiras and Porto.

Heavy favourites to advance from Group A of the Club World Cup, Palmeiras and Porto face off this Sunday in the opening round. The clash between the 2021 Libertadores champions and the UEFA points qualifier takes place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and is shaping up to be the “final” of the group.

This is because Inter Miami and Al Ahly, who kick off the tournament, are outsiders in the race, and the match between the Brazilians and the Portuguese could ultimately decide who tops the group, earning a round of 16 clash with the runner-up from Group B (featuring Botafogo, Pais Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Seattle Sounders).

Palmeiras: A slight dip in the Brasileiro doesn’t overshadow a strong moment for the Verdao

After spending 2024 with only a state championship trophy, the Verdao decided to shake up the transfer market, investing over R$400m (£53.2m) in new signings. The start of 2025, however, was marked by the adaptation of new players, plenty of experimentation from Abel Ferreira, and underwhelming football in the Campeonato Paulista, which was won by rivals Corinthians at Palmeiras’ expense.

But with the start of the year’s most important competitions, Palmeiras made the leap fans were hoping for, thanks to the arrivals of Paulinho, Facundo Torres, Vitor Roque, and others, returning to the competitive form that has defined the Abel era since 2020.

In the Libertadores group stage, they boasted a 100% record and scored 17 goals in six matches. In the Copa do Brasil, they advanced to the round of 16 without any scares. In the Brasileirao, they suffered just one defeat up to the tenth round and led the table until the 11th.

The Sao Paulo side could not stop Flamengo and Cruzeiro in succession and dropped to fourth in the league. The defeats, though frustrating, are not the end of the world given the quality of the opposition.

Porto: Inconsistent and a supporting role in Portugal this season

For the second straight Liga Portugal season, the Dragons did not even threaten a title challenge, which once again went to Sporting. Benfica was the only team to keep pace with the Lions until the final round, showing just how far Porto have fallen behind in recent years.

The blue and white side actually started 2024-25 well, winning the local Super Cup, but that was as far as it went. Out of 36 teams in the Europa League, they finished only 18th and were eliminated in the next round, the playoffs. Disappointments also came in the Portuguese Cup and League Cup, with exits to Moreirense and Sporting.

In January, coach Vitor Bruno was dismissed and replaced by Argentine Martín Anselmi, known in South America for his work at Independiente del Valle between 2022 and 2023. Porto remained inconsistent under the new manager, despite finishing the Portuguese league with five wins in their last six matches.

To make matters worse, the Dragons lost two key players, Wenderson Galeno and Nico Gonzalez, mid-season. The hopes now rest on their most technically gifted players, such as goalkeeper Diogo Costa, striker Samu Omorodion, and young talent Rodrigo Mora. Under Anselmi, the team has got used to playing a dominant 3-4-3 against weaker opponents, but can adapt to tougher matches, like against Palmeiras.

This article was originally posted on Trivela.