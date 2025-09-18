Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Port Vale and Mansfield Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Port Vale welcome Mansfield Town to Vale Park on Saturday afternoon in a clash between two sides seeking consistency at opposite ends of League One’s early standings.

The hosts are desperate to build on their first win of the campaign, while the visitors are searching for a response after a five-game winless streak across all competitions.

Match preview

It has been a tough start to life back in the third tier for Port Vale, who sit 20th in the table after eight games, just a point above bottom side Peterborough United.

Darren Moore’s men have amassed only five points, winning once, drawing twice and losing five times, while scoring six goals and conceding nine.

This difficult start was perhaps expected, given that Vale are adjusting to their first season back in League One following relegation in 2023-24 and an immediate promotion as runners-up in League Two last season.

Their campaign began with a 2-1 defeat away at Rotherham United, and their only victory so far came on matchday eight - a 2-0 triumph over Exeter City thanks to goals from Ruari Paton and Devante Cole.

Finishing chances has been their biggest issue, despite often creating opportunities through crosses and half-space attacks, with Moore’s side also taking plenty of shots without reward.

However, Vale can take confidence from history, as they have beaten Mansfield five times in their last 10 meetings, including each of the last three encounters.

Mansfield, meanwhile, have endured a mixed start and currently sit 13th with 11 points from eight games.

Nigel Clough’s side have three wins, two draws and three losses, scoring 12 goals but conceding 10 in a campaign marked by both attacking promise and defensive lapses.

The Stags lost their opening two games to Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers but bounced back with three successive wins against Exeter, Blackpool and Leyton Orient.

That resurgence proved short-lived, however, as they followed with a draw, a loss and another draw – the latest being a 1-1 stalemate against high-flying Stevenage.

Mansfield are winless in five across all competitions, scoring just twice in that run and failing to keep a clean sheet in six straight games.

Their strengths remain in counter-attacks, width and possession play, but defending set pieces has repeatedly let them down.

With Vale finally breaking their duck and Mansfield desperate to rediscover their rhythm, Saturday’s clash has the makings of a tight and tense affair.

Port Vale League One form:



DLLLLW



Port Vale form (all competitions):

LWLWLW

Mansfield Town League One form:

WWWDLD

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

WLDLLD

Team News

Port Vale are unlikely to make major changes after securing their first win of the season against Exeter.

Joe Gauci should continue in goal, shielded by a defensive trio of Cameron Humphreys, Ben Heneghan and Connor Hall.

In midfield, Ryan Croasdale and George Byers are expected to anchor, while Ruari Paton, who registered a goal and assist last time out should partner Devante Cole in attack.

Mansfield have no new injury concerns and enjoy the luxury of a fully fit squad with Kyle Knoyle, Jordan Bowery and Frazer Blake-Tracy all likely to form part of the backline.

Tyler Roberts will once again lead the attack as he searches for his first league goal of the season, supported by George Maris in midfield creativity.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; Humphreys, Heneghan, Hall; John, Croasdale, Byers, Garrity, Gordon; Cole, Paton

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Blake-Tracy, Sweeney, Bowery, Knoyle; McDonnell, Reed; Evans, Maris, Moriah-Welsh; Roberts

We say: Port Vale 1-2 Mansfield Town

Port Vale’s struggles in front of goal and their inconsistency at the back remain a concern, even with home advantage and recent success in this fixture.

Mansfield have shown greater attacking balance despite their defensive lapses, and with both teams leaking goals, we expect an open contest. Ultimately, Nigel Clough’s side may just have the extra quality to edge this clash with a narrow victory at Vale Park.

