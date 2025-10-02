Preview: Plymouth vs Wigan - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Plymouth Argyle and Wigan Athletic, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Wigan Athletic will be aiming to bounce back from three straight defeats in all competitions when they resume their League One campaign away to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

Argyle are 15th in the League One table, boasting 12 points from their opening 10 matches of the season, while the Latics are 14th, also picking up 12 points from their opening 10 games of 2025-26.

Match preview

Plymouth have a record of four wins and six defeats from their 10 league matches this season, with 12 points leaving them in 15th spot, six points off the playoff positions in England's third tier.

The Greens finished 23rd in the Championship last season to drop into League One, and they had been viewed as one of the favourites to secure promotion at the start of the campaign, but their performances thus far have been largely disappointing.

That said, Tom Cleverley's side will enter this match off the back of successive wins, including a 4-0 victory over Burton Albion in League One last weekend, which was a statement performance and indeed result.

Plymouth have now been victorious in three of their last four in the league, and they have been absolutely full of goals of late, netting 10 in their last two matches and 17 in their last five in all competitions.

The Greens are actually winless in their last six matches against Wigan, including a 2-1 defeat when the two sides last locked horns at Home Park in November 2021.

Wigan, meanwhile, finished 15th in League One last season, so there is clear room for improvement this term, but they have also found it difficult to show consistency early in the campaign.

The Latics have a record of three wins, three draws and four defeats from their 10 matches to collect 12 points, and they are above Plymouth in the League One table on goal difference.

Ryan Lowe's side will actually enter this match off the back of three straight defeats in all competitions, including their last two in the league against Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City.

Wigan's last victory came on September 13 at home to Doncaster Rovers, and they are yet to triumph on their travels in England's third tier this term, picking up just two points from their five league games on the road.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

WLWWLW

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

WWWLWW

Wigan Athletic League One form:

DDDWLL

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

LDWLLL

Team News

Plymouth have not reported any fresh concerns from their clash with Burton last weekend.

Owen Oseni and Lorent Tolaj have both been in excellent form this season, each finding the back of the net on five occasions, and the pair will again feature in the final third of the field on Saturday.

There will also be a spot for Bradley Ibrahim, who has three goals to his name this term, while Brendan Wiredu and Malachi Boateng are set to be among the starters for the Greens in this match.

As for Wigan, Morgan Fox is out of the contest due to suspension, which is expected to open the door for Steven Sessegnon to come into the side.

Paul Mullin has scored four times in 13 appearances this season, and there will be a spot in the final third of the field for the on-loan Wrexham forward.

Fraser Murray has also been a standout performer this season, scoring four goals and registering one assist in 12 appearances, and there will be a position in midfield for the 26-year-old.

However, central defender James Carragher remains on the sidelines due to injury.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Mitchell, Wiredu, Ross; Sorinola, Boateng, McCabe, Mumba; Ibrahim, Tolaj, Oseni

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Sessegnon, Aimson, Kerr; Smith; Murray, Trevitt, Wright, Hungbo; Saydee, Mullin

We say: Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Two of the last four meetings between these two sides have finished level, and we were close to backing a draw here, but Plymouth's quality in the final third of the field should be enough to see them claim all three points.

