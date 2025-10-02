[monks data]
Plymouth Argyle
League One
Oct 4, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Wigan logo

PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
vs.
WiganWigan Athletic

Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Wigan Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By , Football Editor
Preview: Plymouth vs Wigan - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Plymouth Argyle and Wigan Athletic, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Wigan Athletic will be aiming to bounce back from three straight defeats in all competitions when they resume their League One campaign away to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

Argyle are 15th in the League One table, boasting 12 points from their opening 10 matches of the season, while the Latics are 14th, also picking up 12 points from their opening 10 games of 2025-26.


Match preview

Plymouth have a record of four wins and six defeats from their 10 league matches this season, with 12 points leaving them in 15th spot, six points off the playoff positions in England's third tier.

The Greens finished 23rd in the Championship last season to drop into League One, and they had been viewed as one of the favourites to secure promotion at the start of the campaign, but their performances thus far have been largely disappointing.

That said, Tom Cleverley's side will enter this match off the back of successive wins, including a 4-0 victory over Burton Albion in League One last weekend, which was a statement performance and indeed result.

Plymouth have now been victorious in three of their last four in the league, and they have been absolutely full of goals of late, netting 10 in their last two matches and 17 in their last five in all competitions.

The Greens are actually winless in their last six matches against Wigan, including a 2-1 defeat when the two sides last locked horns at Home Park in November 2021.

Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe on September 6, 2025

Wigan, meanwhile, finished 15th in League One last season, so there is clear room for improvement this term, but they have also found it difficult to show consistency early in the campaign.

The Latics have a record of three wins, three draws and four defeats from their 10 matches to collect 12 points, and they are above Plymouth in the League One table on goal difference.

Ryan Lowe's side will actually enter this match off the back of three straight defeats in all competitions, including their last two in the league against Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City.

Wigan's last victory came on September 13 at home to Doncaster Rovers, and they are yet to triumph on their travels in England's third tier this term, picking up just two points from their five league games on the road.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

WLWWLW

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

WWWLWW

Wigan Athletic League One form:

DDDWLL

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

LDWLLL


Team News

Wigan Athletic's James Carragher during his side's match against Morecambe, on September 3, 2024

Plymouth have not reported any fresh concerns from their clash with Burton last weekend.

Owen Oseni and Lorent Tolaj have both been in excellent form this season, each finding the back of the net on five occasions, and the pair will again feature in the final third of the field on Saturday.

There will also be a spot for Bradley Ibrahim, who has three goals to his name this term, while Brendan Wiredu and Malachi Boateng are set to be among the starters for the Greens in this match.

As for Wigan, Morgan Fox is out of the contest due to suspension, which is expected to open the door for Steven Sessegnon to come into the side.

Paul Mullin has scored four times in 13 appearances this season, and there will be a spot in the final third of the field for the on-loan Wrexham forward.

Fraser Murray has also been a standout performer this season, scoring four goals and registering one assist in 12 appearances, and there will be a position in midfield for the 26-year-old.

However, central defender James Carragher remains on the sidelines due to injury.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Mitchell, Wiredu, Ross; Sorinola, Boateng, McCabe, Mumba; Ibrahim, Tolaj, Oseni

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Sessegnon, Aimson, Kerr; Smith; Murray, Trevitt, Wright, Hungbo; Saydee, Mullin


SM words green background

We say: Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Wigan Athletic


 

Two of the last four meetings between these two sides have finished level, and we were close to backing a draw here, but Plymouth's quality in the final third of the field should be enough to see them claim all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582796:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6772:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about James Carragher Lorent Tolaj Owen Oseni Ryan Lowe Tom Cleverley Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!