Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Plymouth Argyle and Peterborough United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fighting to continue their push for League One promotion, Plymouth Argyle will welcome Peterborough United to Home Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Pilgrims will be hoping to make it four wins on the bounce this weekend, while the Posh will be aiming to build on their first league victory last time out.

Match preview

Plymouth were relegated from the Championship in 2024-25 after finishing second from bottom, and their promotion attempt got off to a poor beginning this term with four straight third-tier defeats.

However, Tom Cleverley's side have since won three of their last four League One matches, and four of their last five games across all competitions ahead of this clash.

Last Saturday, the Pilgrims followed up their 4-2 triumph over Stockport County by beating fellow-demoted club Luton Town 3-2 at Kenilworth Road, courtesy of a Bradley Ibrahim winner 15 minutes from time.

That victory brought Plymouth up to 17th in the table, where their tally of nine points has them four clear of Reading in the drop zone and just six behind sixth-placed Huddersfield Town in the playoff spots.

Knowing that another three points could push them into the top half, the hosts will take confidence from their impressive home record that features four wins from their five most recent games at Home Park, as well as two clean sheets - against Cheltenham Town and Blackpool - from their last three on their own turf.

Meanwhile, Darren Ferguson's Peterborough finished last season 18th, just five points above relegated Crawley Town, and despite having higher ambitions than mere survival, they have endured a tough start to 2025-26.

The Posh opened the campaign with a dire five-game losing streak across all competitions before drawing 1-1 with Bradford City and continuing on to lose three more times on the bounce.

However, Ferguson's men earned their first win last Saturday, holding onto the two-goal lead that Matthew Garbett and Jimmy-Jay Morgan secured in the first half to beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 at London Road.

Peterborough remain at the foot of the table despite taking all three points, but they are now level on four with Blackpool and Burton Albion, and only one point behind 20th-placed Port Vale, the first team safe above the drop zone.

The visitors have lost six consecutive away games going into this weekend, but fans will hope that their first victory can inspire the Posh to potentially climb up to 19th ahead of Wycombe with another win.

Team News

Plymouth have endured a number of major injuries in pre-season and during the opening stages of the 2025-26 campaign, and as a result they have undertaken a review of their club processes to determine the cause.

Manager Cleverley stated in a press conference that the findings will remain in-house, but confirmed that attacking midfielder Caleb Watts will be out for approximately four months with a hamstring injury that requires surgery, similar to the issue that Xavier Amaechi has been sidelined with.

The Pilgrims will also be without right wing-back Joe Edwards this weekend as he serves a suspension for being sent off against Luton, as well as first-choice centre-backs Kornel Szucs and Julio Pleguezuelo due to injury.

As for Peterborough, they are missing wingers Abraham Odoah and Declan Frith, though both should be back in action by early October at the latest.

In their absence, Jimmy-Jay Morgan should start up top in a strike partnership with Harry Leonard, supported out wide by wing-backs Peter Kioso and Jacob Mendy.

Elsewhere, long-term absentees such as centre-half Sam Hughes remain out, but the Posh will be hoping that Tom Lees and the aforementioned Mendy are available after being substituted off with issues against Wycombe.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Ashby-Hammond; Ross, Mitchell, Sarpong-Wiredu; Sorinola, Ibrahim, Boateng, Benarous; Dale, Mumba; Tolaj

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Kioso, Lees, Nevett, O'Connor, Mendy; Garbett, Collins, Khela; Morgan, Leonard

We say: Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Peterborough United

Plymouth have picked up serious form ahead of this weekend, winning four of their last five, and they will be confident of taking all three points once again.

That being said, Peterborough have definitely improved in recent weeks, so expect them to be on the scoresheet on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



