Sports Mole previews Sunday's Eredivisie clash between PEC Zwolle and Go Ahead Eagles, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Locked on six points each and separated by one position in the Eredivisie table, PEC Zwolle and Go Ahead Eagles face off in Sunday's Overijssel derby at MAC³PARK Stadion.

The Zwolle-based hosts are winless in two matches heading into the gameweek six encounter, while their opponents are unbeaten in two after earning four points in that period.

Match preview

There have been no in-betweens for PEC in the 2025-26 season, with Henry van der Vegt’s team winning two and losing two of their four Eredivisie fixtures.

While they have one outstanding game, the Zwolle-based club's early-season momentum has seemingly hit a wall after two defeats in succession, following victories over Twente and Telstar, winning 1-0 and 2-0 respectively.

The clean sheets made those victories even sweeter, but the apparent defensive robustness has given way to a leaky rearguard, highlighted by conceding five times in the last two matches, in which PEC were beaten 2-0 by Utrecht and 3-1 by Ajax.

Losing in Amsterdam was probably expected, considering the strength of the opponent, but facing Go Ahead Eagles will be a welcome challenge for the Blauwvingers despite their failure to secure a win in several years.

The Zwolle-based club have not defeated their provincial rivals since a 3-1 victory in March 2017, and they aim to break that eight-year wait on Sunday.

In truth, the winless streak now inherited by Melvin Boel has seen more draws than losses, with PEC losing two of their past six meetings.

A large number of the results have been score draws following Kowet's two 1-0 wins in September 2021 and April 2022.

One 2-2 draw has been surrounded by three 1-1 draws, the latter of which occurred in the closing rounds of the 2024-25 season in May.

Despite recent trends indicating another draw, Boel's team will back themselves to defeat their off-form hosts as they aim to extend their ongoing unbeaten streak after drawing 2-2 at Heerenveen and beating FC Volendam 3-0.

Avoiding defeat would mark Kowet's first similar unbeaten run since April this year, but they have already surpassed the points from those ties against Utrecht (2-2), NAC Breda (1-1) and Almere City (0-0).

Team News

Odysseus Velanas (ankle), Jasper Schendelaar (knee) and Tristan Gooijer (knee) are absent for the hosts due to their respective injuries.

Koen Kostons and Kaj de Rooij have combined for three direct involvements leading to goals, and the forwards aim to be decisive for PEC in the provincial derby.

The Go Ahead Eagles may have to navigate Sunday's match without Soren Tengstedt and Pim Saathof, while Julius Dirksen is unlikely to feature.

While Melle Meulensteen has scored two goals for Kowet from midfield, Victor Edvardsen remains the away side's leading threat, with his two assists and one goal highlighting the striker's dual threat — the centre-forward has created nine chances, one behind leader Jacob Breum.

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

Graaff; Aertssen, Graves, Macnulty, Floranus; Oosting, Thomas, Monteiro; Mbayo, Kostons, Rooij

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

Busser; Deijl, Nauber, Kramer, James; Meulensteen, Linthorst; Goudmijn, Breum, Suray; Edvardsen

We say: PEC Zwolle 1-2 Go Ahead Eagles

Go Ahead Eagles' clean sheet against Volendam was an anomaly for a club that have let in nine goals in five Eredivisie matches.

That pattern of conceding goals is likely to continue on Sunday; however, Boel's prolific team are favoured to secure a narrow victory in the Overijssel derby.

