Preview: Parma vs Inter Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 05 Jan 2026 16:33 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 16:38

After reclaiming the Serie A summit in last week's final fixture, Inter Milan will try to keep the pressure on their title rivals when they visit Parma on Wednesday.

Inter's convincing victory over Bologna took them clear at the top, ahead of city rivals AC Milan and reigning champions Napoli.

Match preview

Claiming revenge for their recent defeat in the Supercoppa Italiana semi-finals, Inter blew Bologna away in Serie A's Sunday night game at San Siro, also making it five straight league wins since losing the Derby della Madonnina.

Piotr Zielinski broke the deadlock with a fierce strike, before Lautaro Martinez hit double figures for top-flight goals this term; Marcus Thuram's improvised finish effectively wrapped up victory before the visitors got one back late on.

Led by long-serving captain Martinez, Inter clearly boast the league's most potent attack, with 10 goals more than closest challengers Milan.

Having now registered 13 wins and four losses in Serie A - recording no draws from their opening 17 games for the first time to date - the Nerazzurri are usually entertaining.

While questions remain over their defence - and a distinct vulnerability in the biggest matches - Cristian Chivu's side are certainly well placed to reclaim the Scudetto.

Before heading to Emilia-Romagna, they have taken 18 points from a possible 24 on their travels around Italy - and it has been some time since they lost in Parma.

© Imago

After a 2-2 draw in the clubs' most recent encounter, played at Stadio Tardini in April, Parma's last top-flight win over Inter still dates back to September 2018.

On that occasion, matchwinner Federico Dimarco scored his very first Serie A goal at San Siro, but he will line up for the visitors in midweek.

As Chivu also returns to the Tardini, having impressively kept Parma up last term, his successor Carlos Cuesta is starting to build some momentum.

Following a shaky start, the rookie coach has recently seen his team take seven points from four fixtures, lifting them further away from danger.

After beating Fiorentina and drawing 1-1 with Emilian rivals Sassuolo - Mateo Pellegrino superbly scoring their goal against the latter - the Gialloblu have inched up to 16th, six points clear of the drop zone.

Nonetheless, given Inter's fine form, few would expect them to post back-to-back Serie A home wins for the first time in five years.

Parma Serie A form:

W L W L W D

Parma form (all competitions):

L L W L W D

Inter Milan Serie A form:

L W W W W W

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

W L W L W W

Team News

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Inter are still missing injured wing-backs Matteo Darmian and Denzel Dumfries, while Andy Diouf picked up a knock against Bologna, but French striker Ange-Yoan Bonny should be fit in time to face his old club.

With the latter only just back in full training and probably set for a place on the bench, either Thuram or Francesco Pio Esposito will partner Martinez.

'El Toro' is aiming to become the first Inter player to score in six successive Serie A matches since 2007, while Thuram - son of ex-Parma player Lilian - found the net in both meetings last season.

Following an assist against Fiorentina and a well-taken goal at the weekend, Pellegrino will lead the hosts' attack.

Abdoulaye Ndiaye is still sidelined with a groin problem, but Adrian Benedyczak could return to the squad following an illness.

Long-term absentee Matija Frigan is due back some time next month, alongside first-choice goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Del Prato, Circati, Valenti; Britschgi, Bernabe, Keita, Sorensen, Valeri; Ondrejka; Pellegrino

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Henrique, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

We say: Parma 0-2 Inter Milan

With just two home wins to show for their efforts so far, Parma are unlikely to topple mighty Inter.

The Nerazzurri generally mop up maximum points against Serie A's lesser lights, and they should do so again on Wednesday.

