Paris Saint-Germain vs. Marseille: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Joel Lefevre | 07 Jan 2026 17:37

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 110

Paris Saint-Germain wins: 53

Draws: 21

Marseille wins: 36

Paris Saint-Germain enter the final of the Trophee des Champions on a five-match unbeaten run, having defeated Paris FC 2-1 in Ligue 1 last weekend.

The reigning Ligue 1 and Coupe de France winners are in an unfamiliar position domestically, sitting a point below Lens in second place.

On the other hand, Marseille saw a three-match winning run across all competitions end on Sunday, falling 2-0 to Nantes at home last weekend.

Back in September, Les Olympiens ended a five-match losing run against PSG, blanking them 1-0 at Stade Velodrome in front of over 60,000 fans thanks to an own goal by Marquinhos.

Before that, Les Parisiens had won the previous five meetings against them by a combined margin of 15-1.

Thursday’s match marks the 13th consecutive time that PSG play in the Trophee des Champions, while OM are here for the first time since 2020.

On that occasion, the Parisian club came away with a 2-1 triumph thanks to goals from Neymar and Mauro Icardi, cancelling out Dimitri Payet’s consolation strike.

Marseille have not beaten PSG in a major final since their last Trophee des Champions triumph in 2010, when the Didier Deschamps-led team defeated Les Parisiens on penalties.

Luis Enrique’s men can deliver a record 14th Trophee des Champions to the club on Thursday, while Roberto De Zerbi will seek to lift a first trophy at OM and the fourth Trophee des Champions in club history.

On Thursday, Marseille can claim consecutive victories against PSG for the first time since winning both matches versus Les Parisiens in the 2011 Ligue 1 campaign.

Previous meetings

September 22, 2025: Marseille 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)

March 16, 2025: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Marseille (Ligue 1)

October 27, 2024: Marseille 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)

March 31, 2024: Marseille 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)

September 24, 2023: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Marseille (Ligue 1)

February 26, 2023: Marseille 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)

February 8, 2023: Marseille 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (Coupe de France)

October 16, 2022: Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Marseille (Ligue 1)

April 17, 2022: Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Marseille (Ligue 1)

October 24, 2021: Marseille 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)

February 7, 2021: Marseille 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)

January 13, 2021: Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Marseille (Trophee des Champions)

September 13, 2020: Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Marseille (Ligue 1)

October 27, 2019: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Marseille (Ligue 1)

March 17, 2019: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Marseille (Ligue 1)

October 28, 2018: Marseille 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)

February 28, 2018: Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Marseille (Coupe de France)

February 25, 2018: Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Marseille (Ligue 1)

October 22, 2017: Marseille 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)

February 26, 2017: Marseille 1-5 Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)

Last Trophee des Champions meetings

January 13, 2021: Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Marseille (Trophee des Champions)

July 28, 2010: Marseille 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain (Marseille wins Trophee des Champions 5-4 on penalties)