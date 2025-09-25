Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Oxford United and Sheffield United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Still in search of their first points of the Championship season, Sheffield United will travel to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday to take on Oxford United.

Chris Wilder's return to the visitors last weekend ended in the Blades' sixth straight league defeat to start the campaign, while their hosts managed their first second-tier win on Sunday.

Match preview

Oxford United return to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday in search of a second straight Championship victory, having ended their wait for a first three-point haul last time out.

After avoiding the drop last time around under Gary Rowett in their first season back in England's second tier since 1999, they set out to build on a pleasing 17th-placed finish but failed to make a fast start, losing each of their first three league outings.

Points did then follow in consecutive 2-2 home draws with Coventry City and Leicester City, as Cameron Brannagan equalised in the 75th minute against the former and Ricardo Pereira drew their visitors level in the latter after the U's boasted a 2-1 half-time lead.

A trip to Bristol City then followed on Sunday, and Rowett's men put a first notch in their wins column at the sixth attempt, leading 2-0 at the interval through Nik Prelec and Przemyslaw Placheta and eventually winning 3-1 thanks to Greg Leigh's injury-time goal.

Now with renewed confidence from that first win and three-match unbeaten run against tough opposition, Oxford United will look to take another scalp on Saturday and build a lead over the league's bottom three with a second straight three-point haul.

Their visitors, meanwhile, arrive in desperate need of a result at a ground which saw them lose crucial ground in last season's Championship automatic promotion race.

That campaign ended in a playoff final loss for Sheffield United, who opted to replace Chris Wilder with Ruben Selles over the summer, and the new boss was unable to inspire a fast start in their second attempt at promotion as they lost each of their first six outings including five in the league.

His start culminated in a 5-0 thrashing away at Ipswich Town after the September international break, triggering the Blades board to turn back to Wilder as they sat at the foot of England's second tier table, but he, in his third spell in the Bramall Lane dugout after three months away, failed to oversee a return to winning ways last time out.

They hosted Charlton Athletic and again came away empty-handed, as the game looked set to end goalless until Isaac Olaofe finished a breakaway for the visitors and snatched all three points for the visitors in the 90th minute.

Sitting as the only side in the division without a point on the board from six games, having previously set their sights on promotion this term, Sheffield United will be desperate to get up and running and kickstart an improved streak under Wilder with a first win of the season on Saturday.

Oxford United Championship form:

LLLDDW

Oxford United form (all competitions):

LLLDDW

Sheffield United Championship form:

LLLLLL

Sheffield United form (all competitions):

LLLLLL

Team News

Oxford United could be unchanged from last week's away win, with Ciaron Brown, Matt Phillips and Ole Romeny remaining sidelined by injuries, while Cameron Brannagan and Jack Currie may be subject to fitness tests.

Nik Prelec will continue in attack after opening his account for the club last time out, likely joining Tottenham Hotspur loanee Will Lankshear, who has managed three Championship goals so far this season.

Brannagan will hope to be deemed fit to again partner fellow key man Brian De Keersmaecker in the engine room, while Przemyslaw Placheta and Filip Krastev will offer attacking support from the wings.

Chris Wilder should also field a similar Sheffield United starting XI from his first game back in charge last time out, with midfielders Tom Davies, Oliver Arblaster and Jamie Shackleton remaining out of action alongside forward Danny Ings.

Tyrese Campbell, who has scored their only league goal so far this season, should again lead the line despite competition from Tom Cannon, with Gustavo Hamer, Callum O'Hare and Chiedozie Ogbene all likely to start in support in their 4-2-3-1 shape.

Djibril Soumare will push for a midfield spot, but Sydie Peck and Alex Matos will likely keep their places, while summer signings Japhet Tanganga and Mark McGuinness will continue their partnership at the back.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Spencer, Helik, Long, Currie; Placheta, De Keersmaecker, Brannagan, Krastev; Lankshear, Prelec

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Godfrey, Tanganga, McGuinness, Burrows; Peck, Matos; Ogbene, O'Hare, Hamer; Campbell

We say: Oxford United 1-1 Sheffield United

Sheffield United did, at least, show signs of improvement on Wilder's return, albeit with their attacking threat a cause for concern.

Still yet to click after their playoff final defeat, we back the Blades to get off the mark but do not see them triumphing away at an Oxford United outfit who are growing in confidence after an impressive victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



