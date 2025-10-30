Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Oxford United and Millwall, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Oxford United play host to Millwall on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would move them closer to the mid-table positions in the Championship standings.

Meanwhile, the Lions make the trip to the Kassam Stadium sitting in third place and with the opportunity to strengthen their hold of a playoff spot.

After a four-year stint with Millwall earlier in his career, Oxford facing the Lions represents a big game for Gary Rowett, but he will be merely focused on trying to continue Oxford's improving form.

Having started the campaign with just one win from seven matches in all competitions, they were immediately up against it, but Oxford have since responded with three victories from their last seven Championship fixtures.

While the 2-1 success at Bristol City last month catches the eyes, recent triumphs over relegation rivals Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday in two of the last three fixtures could prove pivotal.

In front of a mammoth crowd at Hillsborough last time out, first-half goals from Will Lankshear and Cameron Brannagan earned Oxford a 2-1 victory over the division's basement club.

Since conceding six goals to Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup on August 27, Oxford have gone nine Championship fixtures without shipping more than twice in a single match.

Meanwhile, Millwall have reached a stage in their season where optimism is growing that they can prolong a bid for promotion, whether that be automatic or through the playoffs.

Four successive wins have kept Alex Neil's side within two points of second-placed Middlesbrough and four points ahead of Preston North End in seventh position.

West Bromwich Albion, Queens Park Rangers, Stoke City and Leicester City - clubs that all sit in the top 11 - have been defeated during October, Millwall also keeping three clean sheets.

Despite notable home wins over Stoke and Leicester, it is Millwall's away form that is proving to be the difference with 11 points collected from five matches on their travels.

Three wins and two draws have been posted with just the four goals conceded, and the East Londoners are yet to ship more than one strike in a single away fixture during 2025-26.

Oxford United Championship form:

L D L W L W

Millwall Championship form:

D L W W W W

After his early withdrawal against Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford wing-back Brodie Spencer is expected to be replaced by Sam Long.

Brannagan was also substituted early in the second half having picked up a knock and his fitness will be assessed closer to the game.

Will Vaulks is on standby to replace the midfielder, but Rowett will want to retain as much of the same starting lineup as possible.

Meanwhile, Neil is expected to name the same Millwall XI providing that no fitness issues have been picked up during the week.

Last time out, Femi Azeez scored for the fourth game in succession, saving Millwall in a match when Mihailo Ivanovic missed a penalty. However, despite the Serbian only netting once this campaign, the 20-year-old will continue to lead the line.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Long, Helik, Davies, Brown, Currie; Prelec, Keersmaecker, Brannagan, Krastev; Lankshear

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Sturge; Mazou-Sacko, De Norre; Azeez, Cundle, Ballo; Ivanovic

We say: Oxford United 1-2 Millwall

With two wins from their last three matches, Oxford are growing in belief that they can remain in the division for a second successive campaign. However, we cannot ignore how Millwall are going about their own business, and a hard-fought victory for the visitors feels like the most likely outcome.

