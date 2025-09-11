[monks data]
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Oxford United and Leicester City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With the Championship season set to resume this weekend, Oxford United will take on Leicester City at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday in each team's fifth league match of the season.

The hosts are in 22nd place and are third last with just one point following their 2-2 draw with Coventry City on August 30, whereas fourth-placed Leicester beat Birmingham City 2-0 on August 29 and have nine points.


Match preview

The hosts' poor defensive display against Coventry saw them ship their 12th goal in four games, though six of those were conceded against Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup on August 28.

Oxford have only faced 6.5 xG in the Championship this term - the sixth-best record in the division - but they have only produced the fourth-fewest touches in the penalty box so far this campaign (73).

Gary Rowett has come under pressure for his team's performances, with his players only finding the back of the net twice in their past three outings.

The only victory the U's experienced this season was a 1-0 win against Colchester United in the EFL Trophy on August 12, and they have lost three and drawn one of their last four in all competitions.

Oxford's record at home has been subpar, with the club losing two, drawing one and winning one of their four most recent matches at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford United head coach Gary Rowett on August 17, 2025

Leicester only generated one shot from open play in the box against Birmingham, though they did restrict their opponents to just one attempt on target.

The Foxes have now kept two consecutive clean sheets in the league, but they have faced the joint 13th most shots of any team in the second tier.

While both teams earned one victory each in their last four meetings with each other, a clash between the sides has not taken place since April 1994.

Boss Marti Cifuentes has overseen two triumphs in his last two games, and his team have scored six goals in their four Championship matches.

Leicester's 1-0 win against Charlton Athletic on August 23 is at present their only victory on the road this season, with the visitors losing their other two away fixtures in 2025-26.

Oxford United Championship form:



  • L

  • L

  • L

  • D


Oxford United form (all competitions):



  • L

  • W

  • L

  • L

  • L

  • D


Leicester City Championship form:



  • W

  • L

  • W

  • W


Leicester City form (all competitions):



  • W

  • L

  • L

  • W

  • W



Team News

Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury pictured on January 4, 2025

Oxford have often utilised a back three, and Hidde Ter Avest, Michal Helik and Sam Long will be hoping to retain their places in the heart of the backline.

Brian De Keersmaecker and Cameron Brannagan could be selected as a duo in a double pivot, while centre-forward Will Lankshear will be full of confidence after his goal against Coventry.

Though the visitors will be keen to use the same four-man defence that kept a clean sheet against Birmingham, Hamza Choudhury picked up an ankle injury in that match, so expect Ricardo Pereira to come into the first XI at right-back.

Oliver Skipp can be pencilled into the lineup in midfield, and he may be joined by Boubakary Soumare.

Veteran forward Jordan Ayew could lead the line on Saturday, supported by wingers Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Ter Avest, Helik, Long; Phillips, Keersmaeker, Brannagan, Leigh; Placheta, Goodrham, Lankshear

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Choudhury, Okoli, Vestergaard, Thomas; Soumare, Skipp; Issahaku, Page, Mavididi; Ayew


SM words green background

We say: Oxford United 0-2 Leicester City


 

Oxford have rarely offered a threat in the final third this season, and it would not be surprising if they failed to score.

Leicester City's defence has been strong in recent games, and considering their backline is unlikely to be seriously tested, the Foxes should be expected to win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

