In game two of their four-match MLS road trip, New York City FC will visit Inter & Co Stadium for the first time this year to battle Orlando City on Wednesday.

These teams are currently sixth and seventh respectively in the Eastern Conference with the Lions collecting a 1-1 draw versus CF Montreal last weekend, putting them four points above New York City who lost 2-0 at Charlotte FC.

Match preview

Failing to close the deal has been a common theme for Orlando this season and that was the case for them on Saturday as they extended their winless run in MLS to three games.

Four times domestically in 2025 the Lions have scored the opening goal and failed to emerge victorious, dropping a total of 11 points as a result.

Oscar Pareja’s side have been uncharacteristically poor defensively at home in recent outings, conceding a combined six goals in their last three matches in Orlando, failing to win each of those encounters.

Two of their three home defeats in league play this year have occurred when they conceded a goal in the opening half, while they have yet to lose in 2025 at home when leading at the half.

Over half of their goals in the competition this year have occurred at Inter & Co Stadium (23/40), while they have only been shut out in one home fixture this season (0-0 draw versus the New York Red Bulls).

They have not lost any of their last eight MLS affairs at home to New York City FC counting the playoffs, earning a 1-1 draw in this exact fixture last year.

One step forward and one step back has been the story for NYCFC throughout the campaign, with the Pigeons losing for the second time in three MLS contests last weekend.

The Boys in Blue have failed to gather much momentum from one match to the next all season long, not winning or losing more than two consecutive fixtures in the competition this year.

Pascal Jansen’s men have failed to find the back of the net eight times in the 2025 regular season, with six of those goalless performances occurring as the visitors.

They have won their last six regular-season affairs when netting the opening goal but have not won an away contest all year in league play when scoring in the opening 45 minutes.

NYCFC have scored a mere 27 goals after 21 league contests, the joint second-fewest among sides that are currently holding down a post-season berth.

Since a 2-1 defeat at Orlando City in late August 2022, the Boys in Blue have not lost a single regular-season fixture against a Florida-based club in this competition, winning the last meeting versus the Lions at home in early March (2-1).

Orlando City Major League Soccer form:

New York City FC Major League Soccer form:

Team News

Orlando City played without Duncan McGuire last weekend as he was still recovering from a shoulder issue, and Joran Gerbet was sidelined with a thigh injury.

They will have Pedro Gallese and Robin Jansson back at their disposal on Wednesday after both players were sidelined against Le CFM through yellow card suspensions.

Martin Ojeda had their only goal of the game on Saturday, as he became just the third player in club history to record double digits for assists and goals in a single season.

On the NYCFC side, Keaton Parks, Malachi Jones and Maximo Carrizo all missed another match for them this past weekend with leg injuries.

Last week they added a new player to the squad, signing Nicolas Fernandez from La Liga side Elche FC to a contract until the end of the 2029 campaign.

From matchday 20 to 21 Jansen made three changes to his starting 11 with Matt Freese, Tayvon Gray and Kevin O’Toole coming into the lineup in place of Tomas Romero, Mitja Ilenic and Birk Risa.

Orlando City possible starting lineup:

Gallese; Freeman, Jansson, Schlegel, Santos; Pasalic, Atuesta, Araujo, M. Ojeda; Muriel, Enrique

New York City FC possible starting lineup:

Freese; Ilenic, Martins, Haak, Risa; O’Neill, Perea; A. Ojeda, Moralez, Wolf; Martinez

We say: Orlando City 1-1 New York City FC

Only one of the last eight competitive fixtures between these two in Orlando ended in a victory in normal time, and we expect another close game on Wednesday with these teams who have rarely found the killer instinct to finish out a match.

