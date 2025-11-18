Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs ready to battle for the signature of a £29.4m-rated teenage sensation.

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs ready to battle for the signature of Olympiacos teenage sensation Christos Mouzakitis.

At the age of just 18, Mouzakitis has already established himself as a first-team regular for the Greek giants and as one of the brightest young talents in European football.

Since and including his senior debut in April 2023, Mouzakitis has played 49 times for Olympiacos in all competitions, including 12 outings across in the Greek Super League and Champions League this season.

The 2006-born midfielder has also earned seven international caps for Greece, including his debut in November 2024, and he most recently started in a 3-2 home victory over Scotland in World Cup qualifying last weekend.

Mouzakitis is under contract at Olympiacos until June 2029, but his impressive rise is understood to have caught the attention of several top European clubs, including some teams in the Premier League.

Arsenal, Man Utd to battle for Mouzakitis

According to CaughtOffside, scouts from England, Italy and Germany have frequently been spotted at Olympiakos matches, but it is understood that Arsenal, Man United and Aston Villa are the three teams pushing hardest to win the race for Mouzakitis.

A fierce transfer battle is said to be brewing for Mouzakitis and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is believed to be a huge admirer of the midfielder’s technical profile.

It is claimed that the Gunners are on the lookout for a young midfielder who can play as both a No.6 and an advanced No.8, with Mouzakitis now considered as one of their targets.

Sources in Greece claim that Arsenal have scouted Mouzakitis over ten times in the current campaign and have been impressed by his passing range and off-the-ball work.

Arteta currently has Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard - the latter two were signed in the summer - who primarily operate as central midfielders.

In-demand Mouzakitis could be available for £26.4m

As for Man United, they are known to be in the market for a new midfielder and Mouzakitis could be viewed as a cheaper alternative to the likes of Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba who continue to be linked with a big-money switch to Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners or the Red Devils will make a move for Mouzakitis in the January transfer window, but the Premier League duo - along with Aston Villa - are said to be ‘accelerating their pursuit’ of the teenager.

Reigning Serie A champions Napoli are also said to be monitoring the midfielder’s situation closely and believe that he could soon become a future starter in their system, but they may struggle to compete financially with English clubs.

It is claimed that Olympiakos are aware of the growing interest in Mouzakitis and have placed a €30m (£26.4m) valuation on the youngster.

This valuation ranks slightly below the club-record €35m (£29.8m) that they received from Brighton & Hove Albion for teenage forward Charalampos Kostoulas last summer.