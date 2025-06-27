Nottingham Forest reportedly accept an offer from a Brazilian Club World Cup participant for one of their versatile attackers.

Nottingham Forest have reportedly accepted an offer from a Brazilian club for Ramon Sosa.

The East Midlands outfit are currently in the process of trying to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign and have frequently been linked with Brazilian additions.

At one stage, three Botafogo players were in line to move to the City Ground, but recent reports have indicated that is no longer the case.

Nevertheless, there is seemingly intent to add to their attacking options over the coming months, despite last season's seventh-placed finish in the Premier League.

According to journalist Christian Martin and ESPN Brazil, it appears that Sosa will be sold to make way for fresh faces.

Which club want Sosa?

The report claims that Palmeiras have reignited their interest in the Paraguay international after failing with an approach over the past 12 months.

Forest are said to have accepted a proposal worth in the region of £9.4m, approximately similar to what Forest paid for him in August.

Sosa was only been viewed as a fringe option during his first season in England football, 18 of his 19 Premier League outings coming as a substitute.

In total, four starts and 19 substitute appearances were made in all competitions, contributing three goals and one assist.

Although it has been claimed that the 25-year-old would prefer to remain in Europe at this point in his career, he is said to be contemplating whether to accept the offer on the table.

Right move for all parties?

Even though Sosa could plausibly play a regular part in the Conference League should Forest enjoy a prolonged campaign in the competition, it is already clear that he will not earn much Premier League football.

Just 280 minutes came in the competition last season, and Forest may feel that a chance to recoup what they paid is too good to turn down.

From Sosa's perspective, he appears eager to prove himself in the Premier League or mainland Europe rather than return to South America within a year of his departure.

However, with Estevao Willian departing for Chelsea after the Club World Cup, a place in the Palmeiras squad is up for grabs, and he would be linking up with one of Brazil's biggest clubs if he were to give the green light to a transfer.