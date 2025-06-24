Nottingham Forest are allegedly handed a major transfer blow with it being suggested that one of Botafogo's Club World Cup stars wishes to stay with the Brazilian giants.

Nottingham Forest have seemingly been handed a blow in their efforts to sign a Botafogo star after the Club World Cup.

Prior to the tournament in the United States, it was alleged that the Premier League club were attempting to acquire three players from the Brazilian champions.

Igor Jesus - who has scored twice in the competition - can reportedly be viewed as a Forest player in waiting, while doubts remain over left-back Cuiabano.

With regards to centre-back Jair Cunha, the suggestions have been that he, too, should be following Jesus to the City Ground after Botafogo's participation at the Club World Cup ends.

However, according to journalist Andre Hernan, Forest are now only outsiders to sign a defender whose reputation is on the rise.

What is Cunha development?

Hernan says that the 20-year-old has started to 'understand' that he does not need to leave last season's Brasileiro title winners at this stage of his career.

Speaking to UOL, Hernan said: "Jair is a negotiation that still needs to go through stages. Botafogo are seeing Jair’s value increase a lot in this Club World Cup. He is a player who can be sold in another type of market.

“Not that Nottingham Forest market is not good, but he can play in a different category than the Premier League.

“The player himself understands that this isn’t the best time to leave and is very well adapted to Botafogo. He practically just arrived now. Botafogo paid $14m when they took him from Santos. So, this post-World Cup negotiation may not happen because of this.”

Furthermore, Botafogo are happy to 'slow down' Cunha's departure, perhaps helped by the money generated from reaching the last 16 of the ongoing competition.

Despite only joining the club in February, Cunha is already viewed as a star player, impressing in a sturdy defence in Brasileiro, Copa Libertadores and the Club World Cup.

He also has a contract in place until December 2028.

Major blow for Forest?

If Cunha was to join Forest, he would start behind the likes of Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo in the pecking order.

Nevertheless, from Forest's perspective, they have spent a number of weeks believing that they were about to sign one of Brazilian football's most exciting defensive prospects.

Despite suggestions of Jesus already agreeing to move to Forest, there will be concerns behind the scenes at Forest that a bigger club could gazump them over the next week.