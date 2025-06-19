Nottingham Forest reportedly express their interest in signing another Brazilian forward, this time from Cruzeiro.

Nottingham Forest have reportedly set their sights on yet another Brazilian player.

Since the end of the season, the Premier League outfit have already been linked with three players from Botafogo and a striker from Goztepe SK.

In recent days, Romulo Cardoso is said to have given the green light to departing the Super Lig side for the City Ground.

However, according to journalist Samuel Venancio, Forest have expressed an interest in securing a deal for Cruzeiro's Kaio Jorge.

Forest initiate contact for former Juventus man?

The report, which is relayed by Bolavip Brasil, suggests that the East Midlands side have already initiated contact to determine the terms and conditions.

Forest are said to be keen to pay in the region of €15m (£12.82m) for a player who has already experienced European football with Juventus.

Between 2021 and 2024, Jorge failed to score in 11 substitute appearances for the Italian giants, while three goals came from 22 outings on loan at Frosinone.

However, the 23-year-old has since kick-started his career back in his homeland with Cruzeiro, contributing 17 goals and four assists from 41 appearances in all competitions.

As a result, his reputation is at the highest it has been since his youth days at Santos, but Cruzeiro are in a strong position to retain his services.

Jorge has a contract in place until the end of 2028, while Cruzeiro would allegedly want double what Forest are currently prepared to pay to consider a sale, as per Central da Toca e Samuca TV.

Why may Jorge appeal to Forest?

Nuno Espirito Santo is seemingly targeting a number of Brazilian and Portuguese-speaking players to compliment the contingent already at the club.

Meanwhile, Jorge is capable of playing across the forward line, rather than just being viewed as a direct alternative to Chris Wood.

Providing that Forest progress from the Conference League playoffs, they face the prospect of a marathon campaign as they bid to win that competition and challenge for the top seven in the Premier League.

With Wood now 33 years of age and likely to be rotated, versatile attackers such as Jorge could prove to be considerable assets to the squad.