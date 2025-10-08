Sports Mole assesses the development of 12 players that have left Nottingham Forest on loan for another club.

After a summer transfer window that involved an array of incomings and outgoings, Forest's squad are yet to adapt to that upheaval and a different playing style.

The players that have been farmed out on loan appear to have little immediate future at the City Ground, some of whom have departed due to dropping out of the first-team squad.

Nevertheless, given Forest's commitment to including at least one academy graduate in every first-team squad, there are other players who are bidding to bolster their chances of ticking that box.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at 12 players who are currently out on loan and whether they have improved their stock heading into the October international break.

Little success abroad

Jota Silva has quickly found himself out of the senior ranks at Forest and was subsequently loaned out to Besiktas last month.

As it stands, though, the versatile Portuguese attacker has only made two substitute appearances for the Turkish giants totalling 64 minutes.

Omar Richards and Eric da Silva Moreira were loaned to Rio Ave on September 1, with left-back Richards having made two starts and one substitute outing.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old German prospect Moreira has been restricted to two appearances off the bench totalling 36 minutes.

David Carmo, who has never made a competitive appearance for Forest, is at Real Oviedo where he has made four starts and one substitute outing. The centre-back was part of a defence that kept out Barcelona for 56 minutes before their team suffered a 3-1 defeat.

Cuiabano was loaned back to Botafogo just three days after his arrival in September and the left-back has already featured on six occasions since his return to Brazil.

Homegrown hopes

In the Championship, Tyler Bindon has made four starts for Sheffield United. Although the Blades lost each match, just seven goals were conceded, four of which came in the same game.

As with every season, Forest have made use of local EFL side Mansfield Town with three players - Jamie McDonnell, Kyle McAdam and Joe Gardner - all spending time at the One Call Stadium.

McDonnell has been the standout performer, with the midfielder scoring twice in 10 League One starts and doing enough to earn a Northern Ireland debut versus Germany.

Left-sided McAdam has made three starts and four substitute outings in League One and the EFL Cup, while Gardner's one goal in one start and three substitute appearances came in the 1-1 draw with leaders Stevenage.

Meanwhile, Forest will be delighted with Donnell McNeily's impact at Wycombe Wanderers, with the former Chelsea starlet chipping in with two goal and one assist from five games, including in the EFL Trophy.

Defender Josh Powell has made seven starts and three substitute outings for League Two club Colchester United, but striker Esapa Osong has failed to score in six appearances totalling 114 minutes for Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.