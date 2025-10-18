Taxi for Ange: Ex-Prem winner linked with vacant Forest job

Nottingham Forest eye a former Premier League-winning manager following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou.

Nottingham Forest have reportedly approached a former Premier League manager to replace Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian, Forest’s third head coach of the season, was sacked shortly after Chelsea’s 3-0 victory at the City Ground, leaving the ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss winless since taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo last month.

Having lasted only 39 days in charge, Postecoglou’s tenure is the second-shortest managerial stint in Premier League history, behind Sam Allardyce’s 30-day spell with Leeds United two years ago.

No sooner had Forest sacked their second manager of the season, though, than a new name emerged in the British media.

Nottingham Forest: Ex-Premier League winner linked with vacant job

According to The Sun, former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini is being considered by the Forest hierarchy to become their third head coach this season.

Mancini is currently out of work after being dismissed by Saudi Arabia’s national team 12 months ago, and he could now be tempted back into management.

The Italian manager has a history in English football, having been in situ when Man City ended their long-standing wait for success in the English top flight in 2011-12.

Apart from ending City's 44-year wait for league success, the 60-year-old also claimed the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

However, it remains to be seen if taking over a club in the relegation places in the Premier League table interests the experienced Italian manager.

What is Mancini’s Premier League record?

According to Transfermarkt, Mancini managed 133 Premier League games between December 2009 and May 2013, all for Man City.

Of those games, 82 resulted in victories for the Cityzens, with 27 draws and 24 losses, a 61.7% win rate.

Considering results across all competitions, Mancini won 113 of his 191 matches as City boss, drew 38 and lost 40 — a 59.16% win rate.

Having not managed in English football for over a decade, it remains to be seen how the former Italy manager will fare if he returns to England.