Nottingham Forest head coach Ange Postecoglou has insisted that "nothing surprises him" after some supporters chanted for him to be sacked during the 3-2 defeat to FC Midtjylland.

Postecoglou went into Forest's first home European fixture for three decades having failed to win any of his opening five matches since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo.

Facing a team from Denmark at the City Ground was perceived to be the ideal opportunity to get three points on the board, but the East Midlands outfit were deserving beaten.

Midtjylland held a 2-1 lead after 24 minutes and a cool 88th-minute finish from Valdemar Byskov confirmed the win for the visitors, regardless of Chris Wood's penalty in added-on time.

Postecoglou admits he heard chants calling for him to be sacked

As Forest succumbed to another defeat, sections of the Forest fanbase - likely disgruntled after Nuno's departure - chanted "you're getting sacked in the morning".

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Postecoglou acknowledged that he had heard what had been shouted, insisting that supporters are "entitled to their opinion".

The Greek-Australian said: "I heard it. They're fans, they want to see their team win, and they're entitled to their opinion.

"Nothing surprises me in football any more."

Postecoglou preferred to comment on the game itself, admitting that he was disappointed with how Forest handled the pivotal moments of the contest.

He added: "Really disappointing. Just really, really poor goals we conceded in the first half. Allowed the opposition to get comfortable in the game.

"Story of our last few games – key moments let us down. We just let ourselves down in key moments of the game. Nothing organisational just in those moments we have not shown the same desire and determination to the opposition."

What next for Forest?

In the final game before the October international break, Forest make the long trip to face Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Forest sit in 25th place in the League Phase table for the Europa League ahead of playing host to Porto on October 23.

