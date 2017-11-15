Iwobi: 'Nigeria team is where I belong'

Alex Iwobi reveals that his family played a big part in his decision to play for Nigeria instead of England.

Iwobi appeared for England in the youth ranks but opted to play with Nigeria in 2015.

The Lagos-born 21-year-old has scored four goals in 14 appearances for Nigeria since joining the side at Under-23 level.

"I was growing up in England and England was the only national team I knew, so I was actually very pleased to play at national level," Iwobi told Soccer Laduma.

"However, my family are all from Nigeria, I was born in Nigeria, my uncle (Jay-Jay Okocha) is a legend in Nigeria.

"That's why I thought I would give it a chance. That's why I went to the Under-23s and somehow felt more welcome, and I thought it's where I belong, so I made the decision to switch."

Iwobi netted twice in Nigeria's 4-2 win over Argentina in Tuesday's international friendly.