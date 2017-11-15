World Cup 2014 section header

World Cup

Alex Iwobi: 'Playing for Nigeria is where I belong'

Iwobi: 'Nigeria team is where I belong'
© SilverHub
Alex Iwobi reveals that his family played a big part in his decision to play for Nigeria instead of England.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 12:13 UK

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has revealed that his family played a big part in his decision to play for Nigeria instead of England.

Iwobi appeared for England in the youth ranks but opted to play with Nigeria in 2015.

The Lagos-born 21-year-old has scored four goals in 14 appearances for Nigeria since joining the side at Under-23 level.

"I was growing up in England and England was the only national team I knew, so I was actually very pleased to play at national level," Iwobi told Soccer Laduma.

"However, my family are all from Nigeria, I was born in Nigeria, my uncle (Jay-Jay Okocha) is a legend in Nigeria.

"That's why I thought I would give it a chance. That's why I went to the Under-23s and somehow felt more welcome, and I thought it's where I belong, so I made the decision to switch."

Iwobi netted twice in Nigeria's 4-2 win over Argentina in Tuesday's international friendly.

Alex Iwobi of Arsenal looks on during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and Olympique Lyonnais at the Emirates Stadium on July 25, 2015 in London, England.
Read Next:
Alex Iwobi chooses Nigeria over England
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alex Iwobi, Jay-Jay Okocha, Football
Your Comments
More Nigeria News
Arsenal attacker Alex Iwobi in action during his side's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on October 1, 2017
Alex Iwobi: 'Playing for Nigeria is where I belong'
 Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Tammy Abraham: 'I turned down Nigeria in hope of England call'
 Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Tammy Abraham 'pledges allegiance to England'
World Cup 2018: Who has qualified?Abraham: 'I want to keep playing for England'Tammy Abraham headhunted by Nigeria?Nigeria keen for Lookman to switch allegiancesMahrez named African Footballer of the Year
Antonio Conte criticised for Mikel treatmentAkpom, Ejaria set for Nigeria call-ups?Kanu: 'Nwakali will succeed at Arsenal'Kelechi Iheanacho named in Nigeria's Olympic squadNigerian football legend Keshi dies, aged 54
> Nigeria Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 