Preview: Nice vs Paris FC - prediction, team news, lineups

Nice can stretch their Ligue 1 winning run at Allianz Riviera to three matches when they welcome Paris FC to Southern France on Sunday.

These teams are tied with six points each after Nice lost 4-1 to Brest last weekend, and Paris FC were narrowly beaten 3-2 at home against Strasbourg.

Match preview

A month which began promisingly for Nice has gone south over the past few days, with this team losing consecutive competitive games after defeating Nantes 1-0.

On their current losing run, they have netted just two goals, while conceding six, four of which came in the final 45 minutes of play.

After five matchdays they have allowed nine goals, the most for them at this stage of a Ligue 1 season since 2014-15 (11), though they have only conceded twice at Allianz Riviera.

With a win on Sunday, Franck Haise’s side will have claimed at least three successive home victories in this competition for a third time this year.

Nice have been able to keep six clean sheets at home in the top-flight this year, which is already one more than they managed in 2024.

Les Aiglons boast a 100% home record against Paris all-time, having won their three prior outings against them by a combined margin of 10-3.

They have fought tooth and nail all season, but ultimately, newly promoted Paris FC came up just a little short against Strasbourg last Sunday.

As exciting as have Stephane Gilli’s men have been, they have also been vulnerable defensively all season, giving up the second-most goals domestically so far (12).

Overall, the team have conceded at least one goal in nine consecutive matches across all competitions, their longest run since March-September 2014 (nine)

This team have lost three of their first five matches in the top-flight, which is as many defeats as they suffered in the second half of the previous Ligue 2 campaign.

In 2025, Paris FC have not lost a single away encounter in either Ligue 1 or 2 when scoring the opening goal, winning the last time out at Brest 2-1.

The previous time this club collected maximum points against Nice was back in October 1978, earning a 3-0 home triumph on that occasion.

Team News

In their defeat to Brest, Nice were missing Youssouf Ndayishimiye and Mohamed Abdelmonem with cruciate ligament issues, while Tanguy Ndombele had a knock.

Meanwhile Ali Abdi sat out due to a pelvic injury, Moise Bombito did not feature because of a shin problem and Terem Moffi netted the only goal in their matchday five defeat.

Once again, Pierre-Yves Hamel was out of the Paris FC squad last week as he is recovering from a hamstring strain, while Jonathan Ikone, Lohan Doucet and Vincent Marchetti were sidelined with knocks and Otavio is eligible to return from his suspension on Sunday.

Nouha Dicko and Alimami Gory scored in the latter stages against Strasbourg to make the game interesting, the first of the new campaign for both players.

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Oppong, Bah, Bard; Clauss, Boudaoui, Sanson, Gouveia; Diop, Boga; Moffi

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Nkambadio; Traore, Chergui, Mbow, Sangui; Lees-Melou; Kebbal, M. Lopez, Camara, Simon; Geubbels

We say: Nice 1-2 Paris FC

Neither side are particularly sharp defensively, but Paris have put up a consistent fight every week and that spirit along with some extra rest should give them a slight edge.

