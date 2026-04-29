Preview: Madrid Open: Flavio Cobolli vs. Alexander Zverev- prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Joel Lefevre | 29 Apr 2026 01:24 , Last updated: 29 Apr 2026 01:24

Meeting in a second successive singles tournament on tour, Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli will battle for a place in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open on Thursday.

Both men won thrilling three-set outings in the last 16, with Zverev defeating Jakub Mensik 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 and his upcoming Italian opponent getting the better of Daniil Medvedev 6-3 5-7 6-4.

Match preview

For a second time at this year’s Madrid Open, Cobolli was pushed to a decisive third set and persevered, advancing to the last eight of an ATP singles event for a second successive occasion.

On Tuesday, the Italian won 70% of his first serves while converting three of his six break point opportunities to advance.

In 2026, he has yet to lose a match after winning the opening set, while advancing in five of his seven singles outings this year which went to a third set.

Overall, he has his 18 aces over the course of his last three matches and has not registered more than three double faults in a match thus far.

On clay in 2026, the 23-year-old born in Florence has won over 70% of his first serve points and 80% of his service games.

While he has won 56% of his second serve return points on that surface for the year, Cobolli has also won a respectable 42% of his return points on clay.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

He has had his share of anxious moments throughout the 2026 Madrid Open, but Alexander Zverev continues to thrive in the clutch.

Two of his three matches in the tournament this year have gone the distance, while two of his sets were decided by a tiebreak.

Zverev won 81% of his first serves against Mensik the last time out while managing to convert three of his six break-point chances.

When in doubt, his serve has usually been dependable, hitting a total of 22 aces to this stage of this event.

In addition to that, the German has only registered a combined seven double faults at the Madrid Open so far, while claiming a total of 10 break points.

For the year on clay, he has won over 75% of his service games, while boasting a first-serve percentage of 68% overall.

Tournament so far

Flavio Cobolli:

Round of 64: vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-7 (7-9) 6-1 6-4

Round of 32: vs. Adolfo Daniel Vallejo 6-3 6-2

Round of 16: vs. Daniil Medvedev 6-3 7-5 6-4

Alexander Zverev:

Round of 64: vs. Mariano Navone 6-1 3-6 6-3

Round of 32: vs. Terence Atmane 6-3 7-6 (7-2)

Round of 16: vs. Jakub Mensik 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-3

Head To Head

French Open (2025) - Round of 32: Zverev wins 6-2 7-6 6-1

Halle Open (2025) - Quarter-finals: Zverev wins 6-4 7-6

Munich Open (2026) - Semi-finals: Cobolli wins 6-3 6-3

The first meeting between these two on clay saw Zverev hit eight aces without conceding one, while the German was clicking at 78% on his first serve.

Later that year, at the Halle Open, Zverev won 81% of his first-serve points and converted one break point, which proved decisive.

Cobolli finally got the better of the German earlier in 2026, claiming a convincing victory in the latter’s home country as the Italian had seven aces to go along with an impressive 32 winners.

We say: Zverev to win in three sets

These two have come up big when needed, but Zverev’s experience and serve could be the x-factors that turn this match in his favour.