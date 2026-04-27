Preview: Madrid Open: Marta Kostyuk vs. Linda Noskova- prediction, tournament so far

By Joel Lefevre | 27 Apr 2026 23:56

In the third quarter-final on the women’s draw of the Madrid Open, Marta Kostyuk will face Linda Noskova on Wednesday in Spain.

On Monday the Ukrainian got past Caty McNally 6-2 6-3, while Noskova defeated Coco Gauff 6-4 1-6 7-6 (7-5).

Match preview

Fresh off her first tournament victory of 2026, Marta Kostyuk should be brimming with confidence heading into this quarter-final affair.

After taking out Jessica Pegula in the round of 32 Kostyuk won 61% of her first serves on Monday, while converting six of her break point opportunities.

Wednesday will mark her second successive trip to the last eight of this tournament, losing to Aryna Sabalenka at this stage of the previous Madrid Open.

In two of her last four singles events on clay she has gotten to the quarter-finals or better, the last time being at the Rouen Open in France, which she won earlier this month.

For the year she has managed to win 80% of her service games, thanks to a strong first serve of over 70% across all surfaces.

Meanwhile she has won more than 45% of her return points in 2026 while managing to rescue over 60% of her return points to this stage of the year.

© Imago / CTK Photo

Linda Noskova made a huge statement that she was not intimidated by the big players on the big stage, earning a well-deserved victory on Monday.

The 21-year-old born in Czechia overcame seven double faults versus Gauff thanks in part to her three break points.

For the match she won 72% of her first serves and captured the only tiebreak to narrowly defeat the third-ranked American.

The 13th-seeded Noskova has advanced beyond the last 16 in three of her last four singles tournaments, defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova at that stage of the Porsche Grand Prix earlier this year.

So far in 2026, Noskova has won over 80% of her service games and captured more than 70% of her first serves to this stage of the 2026 campaign.

Overall, she has won over 30% of her return games this year, while claiming at least 40% of her return points as she prepares to play in her first Madrid Open quarter-final on Wednesday.

Tournament so far

Marta Kostyuk:

Round of 64: vs. Yulia Putintseva 6-1 6-3

Round of 32: vs. Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-4

Round of 16: vs. Caty McNally 6-2 6-3

Linda Noskova:

Round of 64: vs. Emiliana Arango 6-3 6-2

Round of 32: vs. Liudmila Samsonova walkover

Round of 16: vs. Coco Gauff 6-4 1-6 7-6 (7-5)

We say: Kostyuk to win in two sets

Both women have performed well and beaten some strong opponents to get into this phase of the Madrid Open.

That said Kostyuk’s all-around game has been stronger and cleaner which is why we are tipping her to advance into the final four.