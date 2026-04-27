Preview: Madrid Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Casper Ruud - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 27 Apr 2026 21:45

Fresh off defeating another home player, defending Madrid Open champion Casper Ruud will face 2019 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in Wednesday’s fourth round for a place in the tournament’s quarter-finals.

Both men have played some of their best clay-court tennis in the Spanish capital, with Tsitsipas going from strength to strength since his first-round scare, while Ruud has dropped just five games to continue his winning streak at this Masters event.

Match preview

Tsitsipas’s run to the fourth round in Madrid could have been over before it even started, with the Greek star nearly exiting in the opening round before beating Patrick Kypson 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4) in two hours and 38 minutes.

Producing clutch tennis in two tie-breaks to complete an impressive comeback win has seemingly galvanised the former world No. 3, who has since dispatched eighth seed Alexander Bublik and Daniel Merida Aguilar, winning 6-2, 7-5 and 6-4, 6-2 respectively.

Both victories have come without a set dropped and, even more impressively, without losing serve, pointing to the improvement of the 27-year-old, who will now compete in a Masters 1000 last-16 match for the first time since reaching the last eight in Monte Carlo 12 months ago.

That sole statistic underlines Tsitsipas’s struggles for any real consistency over the last 12 to 18 months, with two first-round exits in Indian Wells and Monte Carlo, the latter of which has given him his finest results at this level, showing further decline.

However, three wins in Madrid have improved the world No. 80 to 3-2 on the dirt this season, taking him to 100 wins on the surface since 2020, and he seeks a 101st at the expense of Ruud.

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS

That outcome will require a top showing from the former world No. 3 as he battles an in-form defending champion, who has barely broken a sweat in the Spanish capital in 2026.

Ruud, who leads the way for clay-court wins in the current decade with 133, has claimed eight consecutive wins at the Madrid Masters, dropping one set in that time against Jack Draper in last year’s final.

The Norwegian dismantled Jaume Munar 6-0, 6-1 in the second round and got the better of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-1 in 80 minutes to extend his winning streak.

Now up to 4-1 on clay this season and 18-6 since the start of last season, the former world No. 2 will seek another positive performance and result to build momentum heading into the second Grand Slam of the year.

Ruud has been earmarked as one of the outsiders to claim the French Open title with Carlos Alcaraz’s absence confirmed, but the world No. 15 will not want to look that far ahead as he continues to build positive momentum in the Spanish capital.

Having defeated Tsitsipas at this event previously, the Norwegian No. 1 will aim for a repeat as he bids to reach the quarter-finals for the third time and improve his overall Madrid record (14-4).

Tournament so far

Stefanos Tsitsipas:

First round: vs. Patrick Kypson 3-6 7-6(8) 7-6(4)

Second round: vs. Alexander Bublik 6-2 7-5

Third round: vs. Daniel Merida Aguilar 6-4 6-2

Casper Ruud:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Jaume Munar 6-0 6-1

Third round: vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3 6-1



Head To Head

Barcelona Open (2024) - Final: Ruud 7-5 6-3

Monte-Carlo Masters (2024) - Final: Tsitsipas 6-1 6-4

Los Cabos Open (2024) - Semi-final: Ruud 6-4 7-6(4)

Canada Masters (2021) - Quarter-final: Tsitsipas 6-1 6-4

Madrid Masters (2021) - Round of 16: Ruud 7-6(4) 6-4

Ruud leads Tsitsipas in their head-to-head, but a 3-2 advantage highlights the closeness of their rivalry on the ATP Tour.

Wednesday’s meeting will mark their second clash in Madrid after their first encounter five years ago, which the Norwegian took in two tight sets, and their fourth on clay.

While Ruud leads 2-1 in clay match-ups, those victories have come either side of losing the 2024 Monte Carlo final, when he claimed just five games in that title match two years ago.

Notably, neither player has won consecutive matches in this rivalry as they head into their sixth tour-level encounter this week.

We say: Ruud to win in three sets

The historical trend suggests straight sets, but current form can matter more than old patterns, and Ruud’s form in Madrid has been too convincing to ignore.

Tsitsipas has enough quality to make this highly competitive, yet Ruud’s weight of shot and enduring comfort on clay should help him come through in a close three-setter.