Preview: Madrid Open: Jannik Sinner vs. Rafael Jodar - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Apr 2026 21:58

Fresh off emulating Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic by clinching a 25th consecutive Masters 1000 victory, Jannik Sinner faces Rafael Jodar in the Madrid Open quarter-final for a place in the last four.

The Spanish teenager has emulated Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz as the third Spanish teenager to reach the last eight in the Spanish capital, and the 19-year-old now seeks the biggest victory of his embryonic career in Wednesday’s mouthwatering contest.

Match preview

Sinner may have wobbled midway through the second set against Cameron Norrie on Tuesday morning, but the Italian superstar quickly refocused to seal a straight-sets win.

Having claimed the opening set 6-2, the top seed broke to take a 3-2 lead in the second set, only to be broken to love by the British No. 1, keeping things interesting.

As the big players always do, though, Sinner timed his next break of serve at 5-5, taking a 6-5 lead and serving out the match with ease for a 6-2, 7-5 win in 87 minutes.

Tuesday's victory extended the No. 1's winning streak to 20, reaching his 22nd Masters quarter-final, where he will take on Jodar for a place in the semis.

Unbeaten at this level since retiring due to severe cramping in Shanghai last year, Sinner holds a 25-0 record as he now bids to win a 26th, taking him closer to an unprecedented feat of winning five Masters 1000 events.

© Iconsport / Alejandro van Schermbeek / AVS Photo Report/Alamy

Next up for Sinner is the fast-rising Spanish sensation Jodar, who has made waves on the tour in his first year since turning pro at the end of 2025.

Jodar has already defeated a top-10 player, Alex de Minaur, in the second round, dropping just four games against the Australian No. 1, and outlasted clay-court specialist Joao Fonseca in a third-round battle between two 19-year-olds.

Not a slouch on the dirt himself, Jodar holds an outstanding 12-1 record on the surface in 2026, losing only to Arthur Fils in three sets in the Barcelona Open semi-final this month.

Already a tour-level champion this season after going all the way in Marrakech last month, the world No. 42 now aims to take down the leading player on the ATP Tour to reach a maiden semi-final appearance on home turf.

With the support on Wednesday afternoon anticipated to be partisan, will the teenager's level be boosted by what could be a one-sided crowd, or will he be weighed down by the pressure of the occasion?

Tournament so far

Jannik Sinner:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Benjamin Bonzi 6-7[6] 6-1 6-4

Third round: vs. Elmer Moller 6-2 6-3

Fourth round: vs. Cameron Norrie 6-2 7-5

Rafael Jodar:

First round: vs. Jesper de Jong 2-6 7-5 6-4

Second round: vs. Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-1

Third round: vs. Joao Fonseca 7-6[4] 4-6 6-1

Fourth round: vs. Vit Kopriva 7-5 6-0

Head To Head

Sinner and Jodar's meeting on Wednesday will be their first on the ATP Tour, and the contest between the two in-form players is expected to be mouthwatering.

The world No. 1 has won 20 matches in a row to reach the quarter-final with a 27-2 record in 2026, while the 19-year-old has won 12 of his last 13 matches on the men’s tour (19-8 overall).

Only Fils has defeated Jodar on clay this year, and the Frenchman even needed a turnaround to claim the win in Barcelona, underscoring the teenager's competence on the dirt.

We say: Sinner to win in two sets

Although Jodar has thrived on clay this season, sustaining that level against the tour’s most relentless hard-court and all-surface performer is an enormous ask.

Sinner’s ability to reset after brief lapses, as he did against Norrie, is a major reason he continues to turn potentially awkward matches in his favour.

Even if both sets are close, the Italian remains the stronger pick to prevail in straight sets.