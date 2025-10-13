Newcastle United reportedly decide what circumstances would be required to part ways with William Osula during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United are allegedly still open to allowing William Osula to leave St James' Park.

Since making the surprise transfer from Sheffield United to the Magpies last summer, the 22-year-old has struggled for regular game time.

Osula has accumulated just 284 minutes of Premier League football since the beginning of 2024-25, an obvious concern for the player even without Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson in front of him in the pecking order.

Furthermore, Newcastle had been prepared to allow him to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt during the closing hours of transfer deadline day before that move broke down.

As a result, Osula has been left in a state of limbo, even if he is making regular appearances off the substitutes' bench.

Newcastle take specific Osula stance

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are prepared to allow the Denmark Under-21 international to leave at the midway point of the campaign.

However, that is allegedly dependent on the likes of Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa and Anthony Gordon all being fit come that part of the season.

Wissa is still waiting to make his Newcastle debut due to a knee injury that he sustained during the September international break.

The former Brentford star would seemingly need to prove his fitness in order for the decision to be taken for Osula to go out on loan or be sold.

Newcastle may also assess any market opportunities that may arise, aware that they can make a profit on a player who may cost them £15m if all add-ons are activated.

Why Osula exit is best outcome for all parties

Despite turning 22 years of age in August, Osula has few standout moments in first-team football aside from his goal against Liverpool - just his second in 42 Premier League appearances - on the third weekend of the season.

Across 80 appearances for Derby County, Sheffield United and Newcastle, just 13 goals have been netted and only 12 league starts made.

That is unlikely to lead to Osula ever becoming first choice at a club like Newcastle that have just paid just over £130m combined to sign Woltemade and Wissa.

Nevertheless, Osula's reputation has not decreased during his time at Newcastle, as shown by a team like Frankfurt taking an interest in his potential.