Callum Wilson has confirmed that he will be leaving Newcastle United following the expiration of his contract at St James’ Park.

The 33-year-old officially became a free agent when his deal expired on June 30 and he will not be extending his stay with the Magpies.

Wilson was signed by Newcastle under the tutelage of Steve Bruce in the summer of 2020, joining from Bournemouth for around £20m, before reuniting with ex-Cherries boss Eddie Howe in 2021.

The striker now departs Newcastle after five years at the club, scoring 49 goals and providing 11 assists in 130 appearances across all competitions.

Not only has Wilson had to play second fiddle to star striker Alexander Isak in recent seasons, he has also struggled with injuries and endured a difficult 2024-25 campaign in which he was limited to just two starts and 16 substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, the nine-cap England international did make a brief appearances in Newcastle’s EFL Cup final triumph over Liverpool as the Magpies ended their 70-year wait to lift domestic silverware.



Wilson confirms Newcastle exit after five-year stay

Newcastle have since confirmed that Wilson will be bringing the curtain down on his five-year spell at the club and the striker has issued a statement on their official website.

“It's time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years in the Toon,” Wilson said: “Thank you for everything. We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights.

“I am so proud to have worn the iconic number 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it. Scoring at the Gallowgate End really is as special as they say.

“All good things come to an end but there's no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my families hearts. Thank you for the memories. CW9.”

A brief statement from Newcastle posted on X read: "Callum Wilson has confirmed he will depart Newcastle United after five seasons at the club.

"From scoring on his debut against West Ham in 2020 to wearing the iconic number 9 shirt, Callum has played a huge part in our success in recent years and we thank him for all his contributions. Good luck for the future, CW9!"

What next for Wilson? Is a move to Leeds on the cards?

Wilson will now be weighing up his options as he searches for a new club this summer, with newly-promoted Leeds United allegedly interested in his services.

Signing a proven Premier League goalscorer for free is sure to appeal to a club like Leeds, although Daniel Farke’s side will be wary of his injury record.

Leeds have already signed Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer this summer, but they are believed to be keen t bolster their centre-forward options further at a time when both Sam Greenwood, Mateo Joseph and Joe Gelhardt have all been linked with potential exits.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will face competition for the signature of Wilson, who could emerge as a possible target for clubs including Everton and West Ham United who are known to be in the market for a new striker.