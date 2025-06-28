Man City preparing bid for Newcastle rising star

Manchester City target Newcastle's Tino Livramento as Kyle Walker's replacement, with a formal bid expected despite Newcastle's determination to keep the defender.

After securing the signings of Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rayan Cherki in time for the Club World Cup, City’s focus has now shifted to bolstering their defensive options on the right. Walker's exit leaves a gap where Matheus Nunes and Rico Lewis are currently competing for minutes.

According to GiveMeSport, Newcastle’s Tino Livramento is City’s number one target, with four players being considered for the position. Livramento enjoyed a strong season at St James’ Park, making 37 Premier League appearances, and has become a key figure for the Magpies, who are determined to keep hold of him.

Newcastle keen to keep Livramento

Despite Newcastle’s stance, City are expected to test their resolve. The Premier League champions are reportedly preparing an official offer for the 22-year-old England Under-21 international in the coming days.

City believe they can convince Livramento to make the switch to the Etihad, where he would likely become the first-choice right-back under Pep Guardiola. However, Newcastle remain confident that their player is content on Tyneside, and his contract, which runs until June 2028, strengthens their negotiating position.

