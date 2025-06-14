Newcastle 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Newcastle's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

After a photo finish in the race for the Champions League, which came to the last matchday of the 2024-25 Premier League season, Newcastle United managed to survive in fifth despite losing to Everton in their final game.

Thanks to the extra place granted to England by UEFA, fifth place was enough for Newcastle to secure a Champions League spot for the 2025-26 campaign.

As a result, the Magpies will need to assemble a squad that can compete with the demands of balancing their domestic obligations with the demands of competing in the Champions League league phase.

They are seemingly prepared to play a patient game after they failed to add to their squad in the first instalment of the summer transfer window, with the market set to reopen for business from June 16.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will also be keen to retain the key members of his squad, including star striker Alexander Isak, who continues to be linked with a potential move away from St James' Park.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Newcastle's 2025 summer transfer window.

Newcastle confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Antonio Cordero (undisclosed from Malaga)

Newcastle confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Lloyd Kelly (£14.5m to Juventus)

Jamal Lewis (free agent)

How much have Newcastle spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

£0m£14.5m£14.5m

Latest Newcastle transfer rumours

