Premier League | Gameweek 12
Nov 22, 2025 at 5.30pm UK
 
Manchester City logo

NewcastleNewcastle United
vs.
Man CityManchester City

How to watch Newcastle vs. Man City: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By
© News Images / Imago
Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League encounter between Newcastle and Manchester City.

Manchester City will resume their Premier League title bid when they take on Newcastle United following the international break. 

Pep Guardiola's side will enter Saturday's fixture in second spot, while the Magpies are down in 14th place in the Premier League table. 

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the top-flight fixture. 


What time does Newcastle vs. Man City kick off?

The Premier League encounter will get underway at 5:30pm (GMT) on Saturday evening. 


Where is Newcastle vs. Man City being played?

Man City will head on their travels for this fixture, which will be held at Newcastle's 52,264-capacity home of St James' Park. 

The visitors had to settle for a point on their most recent visit to Newcastle in December 2024, when Josko Gvardiol saw his effort cancelled out by Anthony Gordon in a 1-1 draw. 


How to watch Newcastle vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

Sky Sports customers will be able to watch the game on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League channels. 

Streaming

Alternatively, the game will be available on Sky Go and on the dedicated Sky Sports app. There is also the option to purchase one of Now TV's sports streaming passes. 

Highlights

If you are unable to catch the game live, you can watch the highlights on Match of the Day from 10:20pm on BBC One. The highlight package should also be available on the BBC Sport website from 8pm. 

Sky Sports should show provide a game recap on their app, while the Sky Sports Premier League X account will post key moments of the contest. 


What is at stake for Newcastle vs. Man City?

Newcastle have impressed in the Champions League with three wins in four games, but they have struggled to replicate that sort of form in their domestic obligations.

Eddie Howe's charges have lost three of their previous four Premier League matches, including their last two against Brentford and West Ham United.

As a result of their poor form, the Magpies will be desperate to restore belief by claiming their first Premier League victory over Man City since January.

In contrast to their hosts, Man City are looking to continue their fine run of form after winning seven of their previous eight games in all competitions.

Sitting four points adrift of leaders Arsenal, the Citizens have the chance to move to within a point of the summit before Mikel Arteta's side face Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's north London derby. 

Written by
Ben Sully
Sports Mole Logo
