Premier League
Nov 22, 2025 at 5.30pm UK
 
Manchester City logo

NewcastleNewcastle United
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Team News: Newcastle vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Manchester City.

Manchester City can move to within one point of Premier League leader Arsenal if they beat Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday evening.

The Citizens secured a statement 3-0 win over reigning champions Liverpool before the international break, while the Magpies suffered a 3-1 defeat at Brentford last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


NEWCASTLE UNITED vs. MANCHESTER CITY

NEWCASTLE

Out: Dan Burn (suspended), Yoane Wissa (knee), Will Osula (ankle)

Doubtful: Anthony Gordon (hip), Tino Livramento (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel), Rodri (fitness)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Gonzalez; Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Written by
Oliver Thomas
