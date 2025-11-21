Manchester City can move to within one point of Premier League leader Arsenal if they beat Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday evening.
The Citizens secured a statement 3-0 win over reigning champions Liverpool before the international break, while the Magpies suffered a 3-1 defeat at Brentford last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
NEWCASTLE UNITED vs. MANCHESTER CITY
NEWCASTLE
Out: Dan Burn (suspended), Yoane Wissa (knee), Will Osula (ankle)
Doubtful: Anthony Gordon (hip), Tino Livramento (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon
MAN CITY
Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel), Rodri (fitness)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Gonzalez; Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland
