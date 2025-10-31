Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe provides a fresh update on the fitness of summer signing Yoane Wissa, who is still waiting to make his debut for the club.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has provided a fresh update on the fitness of summer signing Yoane Wissa, who is still waiting to make his debut for the club.

The 29-year-old striker was signed by the Magpies from Brentford for a reported £55m on deadline day, but he has been sidelined for the last seven weeks since sustaining a knee injury on international duty with DR Congo.

Howe initially revealed on October 3 that Wissa would target a return to first-team action at the beginning of November, with the Magpies travelling to the London Stadium to face West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

However, Howe then called for patience and insisted that Wissa must approach his recovery “one step at a time” after confirming that the striker has begun light training on the grass.

The Newcastle boss has since revealed that Wissa will miss the trip to West Ham and he is not close to making a first-team return, although he is “working hard” to build up his fitness in training.

Howe delivers pessimistic injury update on Wissa

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Howe said: “It will definitely not be West Ham. He is working very hard, and he is on the grass and getting the fitness work in he needs.

"I’d say he’s not close to training with the group due to fitness. I’m not trying to be evasive, but I don’t know when the moment will be when he’s back with the squad."

Howe has nevertheless praised Wissa’s spirit during this challenging period, adding: "He has a very strong character, and that comes across. He's good with the players, he's very positive. He's a leader. You can see that already.

"He's trying to inspire and help the players, which is sometimes very difficult when you come to a new club and you're injured straight away. That's a real tough mental challenge for him to take on, especially with his transfer fee.

"There'll be a lot of emotions going through him, but all he can focus on is trying to get fit and trying to make a difference on the pitch. I think we can really help him when we get him fit."

“First class” Woltemade has made bright start to Newcastle career

In Wissa's injury absence, fellow new recruit Nick Woltemade has delivered the goods in front of goal for Newcastle, scoring six goals in 11 appearances, including five strikes across his last seven games in all competitions.

Woltemade, a club record £69m signing from Stuttgart, has already scored more Premier League goals (four) than any of the 18 other strikers signed by English top-flight teams during the summer transfer window.

"It is early days. Time will tell. We are pleased with Nick, on and off the pitch he has been first class,” said Howe. "The way he has conducted himself, handled the move, embraced his teammates, his team ethics. He has an ability to score goals and be in the right position.

"Technically very good. We still have to bring out more in his game but the early signs are really positive. He has variety in his game. He is not one dimensional. His height makes him different but then you have his technical ability.

"Teams will work out plans for him, but he has to continue to find a way to score goals."

Meanwhile, Howe has also provided the latest update on the fitness of Lewis Hall, Sandro Tonali and Will Osula ahead of this weekend’s trip to West Ham.