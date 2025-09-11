[monks data]
Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By , Senior Reporter
Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will meet for the 110th time in history when they go head-to-head at St James' Park in the Premier League this Saturday.

In a fixture that has been largely one-sided in the modern era, Newcastle frequently get the better of the Old Gold, especially here on home soil.

Both sides are seeking their first win of the new season, and the hosts will be clear favourites, after doing the double over Wolves last term.

Here, Sports Mole looks back at the head-to-head record and some of the notable previous meetings between the two clubs.

© Imago

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 109

Newcastle wins: 37

Draws: 30

Wolves wins: 42

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United have been squaring off in the top flight ever since the 19th century - the first-ever Division One encounter between the clubs was fought in September 1898 - and there have now been 109 competitive meetings in all tournaments.

Interestingly, it is the West Midlands side who hold the overall bragging rights with 42 wins compared to 37 triumphs for the Magpies, and another 30 encounters have ended all square.

While Wolves boast more total victories than Newcastle in this particular head-to-head, the recent history makes for more pleasant reading for those in the North East, as the Magpies are unbeaten in each of their last seven Premier League meetings.

Eddie Howe's men had to do it the hard way at Molineux in September 2024, but Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes cancelled out a Mario Lemina opener to seal a 2-1 win for Newcastle, who followed that up with an Alexander Isak-inspired 3-0 victory in January 2025.

A 2-2 Molineux stalemate in October 2023 represents the last time that Wolves avoided defeat in this fixture, but they have to go back a further 24 months for their last success, a 2-1 triumph at the same venue in October 2021 thanks to a Hwang Hee-chan double.

That victory snapped a run of four consecutive 1-1 draws between Wolves and Newcastle, who have shaken hands on a stalemate in 11 of their previous 20 Premier League contests.

The Magpies are never short of attacking inspiration at home against Wolves, though, as they have scored in each of their previous 10 Premier League meetings at St James' Park, last drawing a blank in a 2016 Championship clash.

Speaking of goals, ex-Magpies striker Jackie Milburn leads the way in this fixture's individual scoring column, bagging 11 goals against Wolves during his playing heyday; Len White (Newcastle) and Peter Broadbent (Wolves) are joint-second on the list with eight apiece.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 16, 2025: Newcastle 3-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Sep 15, 2024: Wolves 1-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Mar 02, 2024: Newcastle 3-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Oct 28, 2023: Wolves 2-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Mar 12, 2023: Newcastle 2-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Aug 28, 2022: Wolves 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 08, 2022: Newcastle 1-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Oct 02, 2021: Wolves 2-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Feb 27, 2021: Newcastle 1-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Oct 25, 2020: Wolves 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Jan 11, 2020: Wolves 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Oct 27, 2019: Newcastle 1-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 11, 2019: Wolves 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 09, 2018: Newcastle 1-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 11, 2017: Wolves 0-1 Newcastle (Championship)

Sep 20, 2016: Newcastle 2-0 Wolves (EFL Cup Round Three)

Sep 17, 2016: Newcastle 0-2 Wolves (Championship)

Feb 25, 2012: Newcastle 2-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2011: Wolves 1-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 02, 2011: Newcastle 4-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Jan 16, 2025: Newcastle 3-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Sep 15, 2024: Wolves 1-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Mar 02, 2024: Newcastle 3-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Oct 28, 2023: Wolves 2-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Mar 12, 2023: Newcastle 2-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Aug 28, 2022: Wolves 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 08, 2022: Newcastle 1-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Oct 02, 2021: Wolves 2-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Feb 27, 2021: Newcastle 1-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Oct 25, 2020: Wolves 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Written by
Ben Knapton
Read Next:
Read Next:
Newcastle boss Howe aiming to break 19-year duck in EFL Cup final
>
