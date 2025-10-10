Sports Mole previews Sunday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Netherlands and Finland, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to tighten their grip on top spot in Group G, the Netherlands will welcome World Cup 2026 qualifying rivals Finland to Amsterdam on Sunday.

Leading both their visitors and second-placed Poland by three points, the Oranje can take one more step towards next year's finals with a win this weekend.

Match preview

After a slightly shaky performance during September's international window, the Netherlands kickstarted their campaign in midweek, putting four goals past a team they hit for eight earlier this year.

Penalties in either half from Cody Gakpo - who also had a hat-trick goal ruled out for offside and set up Tijjani Reijnders for the third - saw off hosts Malta.

Taking the Oranje three points clear at the top of Group G, it was both a dominant and professional performance, albeit without hitting great heights.

That restored order after an unconvincing get-together last month, when they dropped their first points of the process by drawing with Poland before almost suffering major embarrassment against Lithuania.

Ronald Koeman's men fluffed a two-goal lead before ultimately winning 3-2 in Kaunas, but having followed that up with a more straightforward success in Ta' Qali, their destiny remains within their own hands.

They can eliminate third-placed Finland from contention with a win on Sunday, before facing a potential showdown for first place against Poland midway through next month.

Needing all three points to have any hope of snatching top spot - and, with it, automatic qualification for their first-ever World Cup - Finland will arrive at Johan Cruijff ArenA with the weight of history on their shoulders.

The Finns have suffered five straight qualifying defeats to their Dutch counterparts this century, including a 2-0 home loss in June.

While finishing first is still possible, they have played one game more than both the Netherlands and Poland, the latter of whom also have 10 points but possess a much better goal difference.

Danish coach Jacob Friis took charge of the Eagle-owls in January, and his side started qualifying with a 1-0 win over Malta, before taking four points from their next three fixtures.

That brought a precious top-two finish - and therefore a playoff place - into their sights, but last month's 3-1 loss in Chorzow allowed Poland to seize second spot.

Having also dipped down to 71st in the FIFA world rankings, Finland only edged past Lithuania on Thursday, coming back from behind to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Benjamin Kallman and Adam Markhiyev.

Netherlands World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W W D W W

Netherlands form (all competitions):

L W W D W W

Finland World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W D L W L W

Finland form (all competitions):

D L W L L W

Team News

After Koeman started Wout Weghorst up front against Malta, as the Netherlands' all-time top scorer Memphis Depay arrived late to the training camp and was not fully fit, those roles could be reversed this weekend.

The latter's stoppage-time strike took him on to eight goal involvements in this qualifying campaign, and he may now link up with Liverpool pair Jeremie Frimpong and Gakpo.

Koeman dropped several men from his squad this month - Matthijs de Ligt, Teun Koopmeiners, Sem Steijn and Noa Lang all missed out - while AZ Alkmaar striker Mexx Meerdink was called up as cover for Weghorst and Depay but then had to withdraw.

In 27 substitute appearances, Donyell Malen has scored 10 goals for the Oranje - a national record - and the versatile Aston Villa forward offers Koeman another option across the final third.

Meanwhile, Finland will be without first-choice defender Robert Ivanov, who picked up another booking on Thursday and is therefore suspended.

The visitors were already missing captain Lukas Hradecky and veteran midfielder Rasmus Schuller due to injury.

Either Celtic goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo or Palermo's Jesse Joronen will deputise for Hradecky between the posts, while Joel Pohjanpalo - Joronen's clubmate in Sicily - is set to start up front.

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders; Frimpong, Depay, Gakpo

Finland possible starting lineup:

Joronen; Alho, Tenho, Koski, Uronen; Lod, Kairinen, Markhiyev; Kallman, Pohjanpalo, Antman

We say: Netherlands 2-0 Finland

A repeat of the result in Helsinki could be likely, as the Netherlands are a class above their latest visitors - even if only three points separate the sides.

Finland did record a shock win over Poland, but they have lost 11 times since the start of last year and cannot cope with the Oranje's attacking riches.

