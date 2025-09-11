[monks data]
Moreirense
Primeira Liga
Sep 13, 2025 at 3.30pm UK
 
Rio Ave

MoreirenseMoreirense
vs.
Rio AveRio Ave

Preview: Moreirense vs Rio Ave - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Moreirense vs Rio Ave - prediction, team news, lineups
© xMiguelxLemosx.jpg / Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Primeira Liga clash between Moreirense and Rio Ave, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Moreirense resume Primeira Liga action on Saturday when they welcome Rio Ave to the Estádio Joaquim de Almeida Freitas for matchday five.

While the hosts look to shake off the defeat they suffered at Gil Vicente just before the international break, the visitors aim to secure their first victory of the campaign.


Match preview

The 2-0 loss at Barcelos a fortnight ago was the first stumbling block of the season for Moreirense, who had strung together three consecutive wins before that setback.

The Green and Whites’s haul of nine points from four matches leaves them fifth in the Primeira Liga standings, a commendable return when viewed against last season’s 10th-place finish under Cristiano Bacci.

Vasco Botelho da Costa, who took charge in June, has overseen an impressive start built on an attack that may not be flamboyant but has been clinical with five goals, while his defence has provided steel, conceding only three times and recording two clean sheets.

Although returning to familiar surroundings should serve as a boost, with four of their goals this term arriving on their own turf from two victories, there remains a degree of caution given the test ahead against an opponent that has proved a thorn in the flesh in recent meetings.

Os verdes e brancos fell short in both encounters against Rio Ave last season, including a 2-0 defeat at Almeida Freitas, extending Moreirense’s winless home league run in this fixture to five matches (L3).

Clayton in action for Rio Ave on August 24, 2024

Sustaining that dominance is less straightforward for the Vilacondenses, who have struggled to convince this campaign after recording draws in all three matches so far.

The most recent was a 2-2 draw against Braga before the international break, where a brace from Clayton was cancelled out by a late equaliser that underlined their tendency to let games slip away.

Rio Ave have now dropped points from winning positions in their last five outings in the Primeira Liga stretching back to 2024-25, all of which ended in stalemates, leaving Sotiris Silaidopoulos with a pressing concern to address as he continues to search for a first competitive win.

This weekend, the task for the Greek manager, who also arrived in June, will be to inspire his side to climb from 12th in the table, albeit with a game in hand, by finally delivering maximum points.

There is hardly any fault in attack, which has produced six goals in three matches, but with as many conceded at the other end, the defence will need to stand firmer.

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:



  • W

  • W

  • W

  • L


Moreirense form (all competitions):



  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • L


Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:



  • D

  • D

  • D


Rio Ave form (all competitions):



  • W

  • L

  • L

  • D

  • D

  • D



Team News

Clayton celebrates scoring for Rio Ave on January 12, 2025

Diogo Travassos came off the bench to make his mark against Gil Vicente and could be handed a wider role for Moreirense in this encounter.

Head coach Da Costa may look to freshen things up in midfield, with Lawrence Ofori pushing for a return which could see Afonso Assis drop out of the starting side.

Guilherme Liberato remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from injury and will play no part in this contest.

Rio Ave, meanwhile, boast a clean bill of health and are expected to keep faith with a similar setup to the one that triumphed over Gil Vicente.

However, Georgios Liavas may be eased back with a place on the bench, while Theofanis Bakoulas looks set to partner Brandon Aguilera in the middle of the park.

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Secco; Martinez, Marcelo, Maracas, Pinto; Stjepanovic, Ofori, Alan; Travassos, Schettine, Teguia

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Miszta; Panzo, Ntoi, Abbey; Athanasiou, Aguilera, Bakoulas, Vrousai; Spikic, Clayton, Luiz


SM words green background

We say: Moreirense 1-1 Rio Ave


 

Moreirense have shown promising signs this season, but their poor record in this fixture could once again hinder their push for all three points, especially against a Rio Ave side who, while unconvincing, remain unbeaten in the Primeira Liga this term.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:581312:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect8323:
Written by
Adeyeye Oluwapelumi
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Afonso Assis Cunha Almeida Brandon Aguilera Clayton Cristiano Bacci Diogo Martins Travassos Georgios Liavas Lawrence Ofori Sotiris Silaidopoulos Theofanis Bakoulas Vasco Botelho da Costa Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!