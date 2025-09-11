Sports Mole previews Saturday's Primeira Liga clash between Moreirense and Rio Ave, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Moreirense resume Primeira Liga action on Saturday when they welcome Rio Ave to the Estádio Joaquim de Almeida Freitas for matchday five.

While the hosts look to shake off the defeat they suffered at Gil Vicente just before the international break, the visitors aim to secure their first victory of the campaign.

Match preview

The 2-0 loss at Barcelos a fortnight ago was the first stumbling block of the season for Moreirense, who had strung together three consecutive wins before that setback.

The Green and Whites’s haul of nine points from four matches leaves them fifth in the Primeira Liga standings, a commendable return when viewed against last season’s 10th-place finish under Cristiano Bacci.

Vasco Botelho da Costa, who took charge in June, has overseen an impressive start built on an attack that may not be flamboyant but has been clinical with five goals, while his defence has provided steel, conceding only three times and recording two clean sheets.

Although returning to familiar surroundings should serve as a boost, with four of their goals this term arriving on their own turf from two victories, there remains a degree of caution given the test ahead against an opponent that has proved a thorn in the flesh in recent meetings.

Os verdes e brancos fell short in both encounters against Rio Ave last season, including a 2-0 defeat at Almeida Freitas, extending Moreirense’s winless home league run in this fixture to five matches (L3).

Sustaining that dominance is less straightforward for the Vilacondenses, who have struggled to convince this campaign after recording draws in all three matches so far.

The most recent was a 2-2 draw against Braga before the international break, where a brace from Clayton was cancelled out by a late equaliser that underlined their tendency to let games slip away.

Rio Ave have now dropped points from winning positions in their last five outings in the Primeira Liga stretching back to 2024-25, all of which ended in stalemates, leaving Sotiris Silaidopoulos with a pressing concern to address as he continues to search for a first competitive win.

This weekend, the task for the Greek manager, who also arrived in June, will be to inspire his side to climb from 12th in the table, albeit with a game in hand, by finally delivering maximum points.

There is hardly any fault in attack, which has produced six goals in three matches, but with as many conceded at the other end, the defence will need to stand firmer.

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:





W



W



W



L





Moreirense form (all competitions):





W



W



W



W



W



L





Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:





D



D



D





Rio Ave form (all competitions):





W



L



L



D



D



D





Team News

Diogo Travassos came off the bench to make his mark against Gil Vicente and could be handed a wider role for Moreirense in this encounter.

Head coach Da Costa may look to freshen things up in midfield, with Lawrence Ofori pushing for a return which could see Afonso Assis drop out of the starting side.

Guilherme Liberato remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from injury and will play no part in this contest.

Rio Ave, meanwhile, boast a clean bill of health and are expected to keep faith with a similar setup to the one that triumphed over Gil Vicente.

However, Georgios Liavas may be eased back with a place on the bench, while Theofanis Bakoulas looks set to partner Brandon Aguilera in the middle of the park.

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Secco; Martinez, Marcelo, Maracas, Pinto; Stjepanovic, Ofori, Alan; Travassos, Schettine, Teguia

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Miszta; Panzo, Ntoi, Abbey; Athanasiou, Aguilera, Bakoulas, Vrousai; Spikic, Clayton, Luiz

We say: Moreirense 1-1 Rio Ave

Moreirense have shown promising signs this season, but their poor record in this fixture could once again hinder their push for all three points, especially against a Rio Ave side who, while unconvincing, remain unbeaten in the Primeira Liga this term.

Adeyeye Oluwapelumi

