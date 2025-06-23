Sports Mole previews Thursday's MLS Playoffs clash between Minnesota United and Houston Dynamo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both aiming to bounce back from defeats last time out, Minnesota United and Houston Dynamo will do battle at Allianz Field on Thursday.

The hosts remain five points behind the leaders of the Major League Soccer Western Conference standings after a setback against San Diego FC at the weekend, while their visitors find themselves two points outside of the top nine.

Match preview

Minnesota United head back into action at Allianz Field on Thursday in search of a return to winning ways to strengthen their standing at the top end of the Major League Soccer Western Conference.

Following a sixth-placed finish last time around and an eventual Conference semi-finals exit from the MLS playoffs, the Loons have enjoyed a pleasing start to the 2025 campaign, currently sitting third having earned 30 points from their first 18 outings, winning eight and only losing four of those.

They headed into a top-of-the-table clash with second-placed San Diego FC last time out on the back of a four-game league unbeaten run, alongside a US Open Cup win over St Louis City, most recently following up a pair of draws with a 3-2 away victory over Seattle Sounders thanks to Tani Oluwaseyi's brace and a Robin Lod goal.

Eric Ramsay's side were unable to build on that and crack the top two at the weekend, though, succumbing to a 4-2 home defeat despite twice leading through a Christopher McVey own goal and a Kelvin Yeboah finish, as Anders Dreyer levelled the game around the hour mark and Milan Iloski fired the visitors to a victory with a brace in the final 15 minutes.

Still sitting third in the Western Conference, and now trailing second-placed San Diego by three points and leaders Vancouver Whitecaps by five, Minnesota United will bid to make a swift return to winning ways on Thursday and strengthen their position as frontrunners.

Their visitors, meanwhile, head to Allianz Field hoping to return to the playoff places and reignite their campaign after a dip in form in recent weeks.

After a fifth-placed Conference finish and first-round playoff exit last year, Houston Dynamo experienced a mixed start to the 2025 season, but they would move onto 20 points from 16 outings with a four-match unbeaten run in May including three victories.

That culminated in a 3-0 away triumph over New York City FC, thanks to Justin Haak's own goal and Gabriel Segal's second-half brace, but they have failed to extend that impressive run since, firstly seeing the unbeaten streak ended in a 3-1 home loss to Sporting Kansas City.

CF Montreal then visited the Shell Energy Stadium last time out and left with all three points in another 3-1 away triumph, as El Naranja fell 3-0 down and failed to pull themselves back into the contest after Ondrej Lingr reduced the deficit in the 64th minute.

Now sitting 11th in the Western Conference after 18 outings, two points behind ninth spot and six outside of the top seven, Ben Olsen's side will aim to bounce back from the consecutive losses and record a sixth league win of the campaign on Thursday.

Minnesota United MLS form:

LWDDWL

Minnesota United form (all competitions):

WWDDWL

Houston Dynamo MLS form:

WWDWLL

Houston Dynamo form (all competitions):

WLDWLL

Team News

Minnesota United will remain without first-choice goalkeeper Dayne St Clair, defenders Carlos Harvey and Joseph Rosales and key attacker Tani Oluwaseyi on Thursday, as they remain away on international duty.

In the absence of Oluwaseyi, who has netted eight MLS goals so far this season, Kelvin Yeboah will continue to lead the attack after scoring his fifth of the campaign against San Diego FC last time out, while midfielder Hassani Dotson will also continue to miss out through injury.

Robin Lod may come in to join key man Wil Trapp in the engine room, while Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Joaquin Pereyra will hope to again support the lone front man from the wings.

Houston Dynamo are without midfielder Jack McGlynn, who is away on international duty, while Nelson Quinones, Andrew Tarbell and Erik Sviatchenko are confined to the treatment room.

Ezequiel Ponce should continue to spearhead the attack having scored a team-high tally of six goals so far this term.

Nicolas Lodeiro will hope to come in in support, after Ondrej Lingr, Amine Bassi and Sebastian Kowalczyk lined up behind Ponce last time out, while Junior Urso should continue to join mainstay Artur in the engine room in McGlynn's absence.

Minnesota United possible starting lineup:

Speel; Gressel, Diaz, Boxall, Romero, Markanich; Hlongwane, Lod, Trapp, Pereyra; Yeboah

Houston Dynamo possible starting lineup:

Bond; Dorsey, Awodesu, Ortiz, Andrade; Artur, Urso; Lingr, Bassi, Lodeiro; Ponce

We say: Minnesota United 2-1 Houston Dynamo

Despite the notable absences in their squad, we back Minnesota United to get back to winning ways and ramp up the pressure on the conference's top two with home advantage on their side on Thursday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Sam Varley

