Sports Mole previews Sunday's MLS Playoffs clash between Minnesota United and San Jose Earthquakes, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Minnesota United host San Jose Earthquakes at Allianz Field in the MLS this weekend, hoping for a win that could see them end the round on top of the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, visiting San Jose are currently occupying the final automatic playoff spot in the West, but defeat here could see them drop away.

Match preview

Minnesota United come into this clash riding a strong run of form, unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, with three wins and two draws during that stretch.

Eric Ramsay’s side claimed a solid 2-1 victory away at Dallas in their most recent MLS outing, before playing out a goalless draw against German outfit Holstein Kiel in an international friendly.

They followed that up with a 3-1 extra-time win over Chicago Fire in the US Open Cup on July 9, continuing their promising form on multiple fronts.

The Loons have lost just once in their last 10 matches in all competitions – a 4-2 home defeat to high-flying San Diego, while they have been solid at home, ending a two-game winless home run with a victory in their last MLS match at Allianz Field.

Minnesota have picked up five wins in nine home matches this season and will be looking to keep that momentum going as they chase the top spot in the West, and they will also be confident heading into this fixture given their recent dominance over San Jose, winning each of the last three meetings and going unbeaten in the last six, with the previous three ending in draws.

San Jose Earthquakes, meanwhile, are also in decent form, unbeaten in their last four MLS matches, but three of those games have ended in draws, including their last two outings.

The Quakes were in US Open Cup action as well, but exited the tournament in dramatic fashion, losing to Austin on penalties after a 2-2 draw through regular and extra time.

Despite that setback, they will hope to avoid defeat here and continue their solid away form, having lost just one of their last six matches on the road, winning three and drawing two in that period.

That said, recent visits to Minnesota have not been kind to them, with the Earthquakes failing to win on their last five trips to Allianz Field, though they did manage to earn a pair of draws during that run.

Team News

Minnesota will be without Wessel Speel, who has a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out until August.

Kelvin Yeboah scored a brace in the US Open Cup win and he could start in attack alongside Tani Oluwaseyi.

DeJuan Jones was sent off in San Jose’s 1-1 draw with New York Red Bulls in their last MLS game, and is set to miss this clash.

The Quakes will also remain without Noel Buck and Niko Tsakiris, who are both nursing muscle injuries that has kept them out for some weeks.

Minnesota United possible starting lineup:

St Clair; Gressel, Diaz, Harvey, Rosales; Jeonge, Trapp, Gene, Hlongwane; Oluwaseyi, Yeboah

San Jose Earthquakes possible starting lineup:

Daniel; Rodrigues, Munie, Romney; Ricketts, Leroux, Kaye, Costa; Espinoza, Judd, Arango

We say: Minnesota United 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

This might be a tougher clash for Minnesota than it says on the paper, given how well San Jose have performed on the road in recent weeks.

However, the Loons have shown steel at difficult moments, and that might be what helps them edge this clash with a narrow win.

