Sports Mole previews Friday's Championship clash between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Middlesbrough play host to West Bromwich Albion on Friday night looking to strengthen their hold of first position in the Championship table.

However, West Brom make the long trip to the Riverside Stadium with the opportunity to move level on points with the unbeaten leaders.

Match preview

When Middlesbrough lost 4-0 to Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup in what was Rob Edwards' second game in charge, supporters naturally had reservations over the impact that their new head coach would make in the North-East.

Nevertheless, Edwards and his players have since reeled off three wins and a draw from their last four games, seeing them sit at the Championship summit by a point.

Victories away at Millwall (3-0) and Norwich City (2-1) were statement results under pressure before they heaped more misery on Sheffield United with a 1-0 win at the Riverside Stadium.

Points were dropped in the first fixture after the September international break as Boro squared off against Preston North End, another team that can be satisfied with their start to the season.

However, despite only earning a 2-2 draw at Deepdale, Middlesbrough twice came from behind, scoring in the 72nd and 92nd minutes respectively, to indicate that the foundations and character have been established ahead of a promotion bid.

As well as holding the joint-best defensive record in the division with just three goals conceded, Middlesbrough have seven players in their squad who have already gotten on the scoresheet, Tommy Conway the only one to score twice.

Goals have not come so easy for West Brom under Ryan Mason, the Baggies netting three of their six Championship goals against a Wrexham side that are continuing to give up chances with regularity.

That said, Mason will be content with 10 points being accumulated from their opening five games, leaving the West Midlands outfit in fifth place ahead of this fixture.

The obvious negative was last weekend's 1-0 defeat at home to Derby County, opponents who had already overcame them in the EFL Cup first round.

West Brom now have just four points and two goals from three matches at The Hawthorns, yet they have been outstanding in their two away fixtures in 2025-26.

Two weeks on from a 3-2 triumph at Wrexham on August 16, Mason watched his team delivered a dogged display at Stoke City - who have won their other four Championship fixtures this season - to prevail by a 1-0 scoreline.

Middlesbrough Championship form:

W W W W D

Middlesbrough form (all competitions):

W L W W W D

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

W W D W L

West Bromwich Albion form (all competitions):

W D W D W L

Team News

Manchester City loanee Sverre Nypan and Sontje Hansen are both in contention to earn starts for Middlesbrough after the impact that they made from the substitutes' bench at Preston.

Hansen will likely be a direct replacement for Kaly Sene on the left flank, but Nypan's role is unclear with the starlet capable of playing as a central midfielder or in the final third.

Edwards may stick with Morgan Whittaker having launched a staunch defence of the winger after his withdrawal at Deepdale was welcomed by the supporters, as well as suggesting that Nypan may be best-suited as an "impact" substitute for the time being.

David Strelec will likely have to wait for his first Middlesbrough start with Conway expected to remain down the middle of the attack.

West Brom boss Mason could decide to hand Manchester United loanee Toby Collyer his first start in the engine room after four substitute outings.

Alfie Gilchrist may also start at right-back, with George Campbell and Alex Mowatt most likely to drop out of the first XI.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Ayling, Lenihan, Jones; Brittain, Morris, Hackney, Targett; Whittaker, Conway, Hansen

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Griffiths; Gilchrist, Phillips, Mepham, Styles; Molumby, Collyer; Wallace, Price, Johnston; Heggebo

We say: Middlesbrough 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Both clubs will not be feeling as confident as they previously did on the back of their performances upon returning from the international break. While Middlesbrough are favourites, Mason may unleash at least one of his new signings from the start, and it could lead to the Baggies earning a spirited draw.

