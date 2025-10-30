Manchester United's director of football Jason Wilcox says that the club "have got a clear plan" when it comes to the transfer market.

The 20-time English champions have made costly mistakes in the transfer window in recent years, but their signings from the most recent market have largely been a success.

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have made a huge difference in the final third of the field, while Benjamin Sesko is starting to find his feet after a slow start to his Red Devils career.

Senne Lammens has also brought a calmness between the sticks, and three straight wins have moved Man United into sixth spot in the Premier League table, just two points behind second-placed Bournemouth.

Wilcox has insisted that Man United know what is required in the transfer market to help them return to the top, and the director of football has promised more arrivals in the coming windows.

Wilcox says Man United must "invest in the squad"

“We have got a clear plan. We know what we have got to do, we know the areas of the team that we have got to improve. For us to get in the top four and consistently challenge for Champions League places, win Champions Leagues, win Premier Leagues, we have got to invest in the squad," Wilcox told MUTV.

"We have got to buy the right players. The right players who are talented but also who can deal with the pressure, who can take the squad forward. It is not always about just signing elite talent, they have got to have the right character and be somebody who can bring something different to the team.

"We are really happy with where we are, we know we have got to improve and, you know, the players, they will never be satisfied, Ruben will never be happy, I will never be happy, it is just how we are built.

"We are always looking to improve. Anybody who works at Manchester United should be thinking the same and they do, with the standards we are driving every day.”

Wilcox: 'New signings have settled in quickly'

Wilcox also praised the club's summer arrivals for adapting effortlessly to life at Old Trafford.

"The guys have settled in really, really quickly. I think especially when you look at Matheus and Bryan, they have played in the Premier League and they have lived in England, so there is a quicker transition," he added.

"I think for Benji and Senne, you look at their transition and they have transitioned really well. We are really pleased. They are two young players, two for the future, but they have settled in amazingly well. They are all good guys, even from last summer's window, they are top professionals, top players and we are really optimistic we are going in the right direction.

"We have a clear plan. I am sure there are going to be bumps in the road but we have just got to make sure we stay calm irrespective of the noise outside. I see the intensity, I am at training every day, I see the way that they train, the way they apply themselves, the way they communicate and get on with each other.

"Like I say, when you lose football matches you are always going to be a little bit disappointed and especially at this club.”

Man United will be aiming to make it four Premier League wins in a row when they head to Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon, before visiting Tottenham Hotspur in their final game ahead of the November international break.