Celtic are reportedly considering making a move for Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia this summer.

The Netherlands international spent the second half of last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, making 12 appearances for the Dutch outfit, but they turned down the chance to sign him on a permanent basis.

The left-back had initially been due to return to pre-season training at Man United last week, but he has been given extra time off to pursue other opportunities, as he is not in the plans of Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim.

According to Daily Record, Celtic are interested in Malacia, who has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2026.

The Red Devils need to sell Malacia for £3.2m to avoid a loss under the profit and sustainability rules, which represents a bargain considering his quality.

Malacia impressed during his first season at Man United following a switch from Feyenoord, featuring on 39 occasions during the 2022-23 campaign.

However, he missed the entire 2023-24 season with a serious knee injury, and he only made eight appearances for the Red Devils in the first half of last term before being allowed to leave on loan.

Malacia has also been linked with a return to Feyenoord, with a number of clubs said to be considering making a move for him in the coming weeks.

However, Celtic have been warned off making an approach for the Dutchman by former Red Devils defender Paul Parker, who has questioned whether Malacia would play due to the return of Kieran Tierney to the Scottish giants.

Parker questions alleged Celtic interest in Malacia

Parker told Record Sport: "If United can get any money for Malacia it would be great, but if he goes to Celtic as a player, he’s never gonna play a game. They’ve re-signed Tierney back from Arsenal and Tierney was God when he left there, and he’s even more of a God now he has returned and comer back to Celtic.

"So Malacia isn’t going to get a game. Brendan Rodgers isn’t gonna go with three at the back and play Tierney on the left side of a three, he’s going to play four at the back.

"I really don’t see the Malacia move to Celtic happening. If he’s willing to accept it to go and play for Celtic because there’s gonna be 60,000 of the best fans watching him week-in week-out at home, and the chance to be involved in at least four Old Firm games, then go and grab that opportunity.

"But if he wants to play football then he’s got to go and find a club where he is gonna play week-in, week-out. And that’s the question now; how much is he gonna look at his wages at Manchester United and earning what he is, versus if he goes elsewhere, will be willing to accept that he’s earning 50% less?

"That’s the problem with these players now, understand that if you go somewhere they can re-make their name, look at sponsorship deals because you’re becoming a bigger player at that new club than you were at United and you can reap those benefits. But players don’t wanna work hard for that money now, it’s all in the pay packet rather than just having incentives."

Malacia is not expected to be involved in Man United's opening friendly of the summer against Leeds United next weekend, while a return to training is not imminent for the full-back.