Manchester United are looking to move a number of players on this summer, but a veteran is reportedly set to stay at Old Trafford despite interest abroad.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has reportedly decided to stay at the club despite interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim is looking to revitalise his squad following the team's disastrous 2024-25 campaign, in which they finished 15th in the Premier League and failed to qualify for Europe.

The club's poor showings highlighted weaknesses in a number of areas, and while many pointed to the forward line as reason for the side's poor form, the middle of the pitch was also an issue.

Pundits such as Jamie Carragher have been vocal in their criticisms of Casemiro, who at times struggled to deal with the intensity of the top flight.

However, The Mirror report that the 33-year-old is set to reject interest from the Saudi Pro League and remain at Old Trafford.

The impact of Casemiro staying

Casemiro played better than many expected towards the end of the season, with the Brazilian managing to displace Manuel Ugarte from the starting XI.

Though the midfielder did experience somewhat of a late renaissance, he was not a consistent performer throughout the campaign, and it would be risky to rely on the ageing star.

The fact that Casemiro has reportedly decided to stay could cause a headache for Amorim, who is working with a restricted transfer budget as a result of financial difficulties.

Casemiro earns £350,000-a-week, and removing his salary from the books would undoubtedly boost the club's ability to recruit in the summer.

It should be noted that the 33-year-old is not the only player proving difficult to move on, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho struggling to find suitors so far.

Amorim's only signing of the transfer window has been Matheus Cunha, and United are deadlocked in negotiations with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo.

It remains to be seen if the Portuguese boss will be given the resources he needs to significantly improve his squad, but if he is unable to bring in a number of players, then 2025-26 could be disappointing.