Manchester United could be busy in the remainder of the transfer window, and they are said to hold interest in a former Bayern Munich and Barcelona midfielder.

Manchester United have reportedly contacted Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso regarding a potential move to England this summer.

The Red Devils have struggled to get deals over the line this transfer window, with Matheus Cunha the club's only significant addition to the first-team squad so far.

Boss Ruben Amorim will be under pressure to achieve European football next season following the team's 15th-placed finish in the Premier League last term.

While much of the focus has been on strengthening the squad's forward options, there have been relatively few links to midfielders despite uncertainty regarding the likes of Casemiro.

However, French publication L'Equipe report that a move for Lyon midfielder Tolisso is being explored, though they also add that the Ligue 1 side have no intentions of selling him.

Corentin Tolisso of Lyon during his side's clash against Manchester United, on April 18, 2025

Tolisso assessed

Tolisso impressed during Lyon's two-legged clash against United in the Europa League in April, though the midfielder was sent off in the second match, which arguably proved costly given his side were eventually eliminated.

The Frenchman is not a specialist defensive midfielder but has a more rounded skillset, with his tally of seven league goals the fourth most in the Lyon squad last season.

While he is strong defensively and able to play progressively forward, the 30-year-old's history of injury is concerning considering he has only twice started at least 25 league games in his past eight campaigns.

Corentin Tolisso of Lyon reacts to being sent off during his side's match against Manchester United, on April 18, 2025

United's midfield problem

Casemiro was able to claim a starting spot in midfield for the Red Devils towards the end of 2024-25, displacing Manuel Ugarte from the XI, but the Brazilian is now 33 and has struggled to find consistency.

Neither player excels in early phases of buildup, but though United may benefit from the addition of someone like Tolisso, his age and injury issues would make his signing inherently risky.

Bruno Fernandes has at times been used in a deeper role to mitigate the team's weaknesses in possession, but the Portuguese will be 31 in September and is not the strongest from a defensive perspective.

Regardless of whether Tolisso is brought to Old Trafford, Amorim will almost certainly need an addition in the middle of the pitch if he is to challenge for Europe.

Written by
Lewis Nolan

